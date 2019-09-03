COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Porfirio Sampaio, 37, of Dennis Estate, Kirton. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. £416 fine. To pay compensation of £150. £41 victim surcharge. £150 costs.

Liam Joyce, 31, of Church Meadows, Kirton. At Kirton, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made. Programme Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £90 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order imposed for the offences of assault by beating. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. Community order made, as above.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

George Lack, 23, of St Nicholas Close, Boston. At Ruskington, destroyed a mobile phone of a value unknown belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for two years. £21 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Ruskington, assaulted another. Discharged conditional for two years.

DRINK DRIVING

Piotr Bochen, 46, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Sibsey Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 69 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Bogdans Eihlers, 24, of Portland Street, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood equalled 14 micrograms per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE

Vaida Geralaviciene, 25, of Windsor Bank, Boston. At Grantham, in Manthorpe Road, drove without due care and attention. £266 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Regimantas Ponelis, 34, of Northcote Road, Bournemouth. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Gintas Shbacius, 52, of Shaw Road, Boston. At Boston, in Woodville Road, drove without insurance. £228 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Woodville Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Victoria Miller, 32, of Chadwick Way, Coningsby. At Boston, in Boston Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ivan Bolgurov, 29, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Pinchbeck West, in Glenn Side South, drove without insurance. £253 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Pinchbeck West, in Glenn Side South, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £84 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Vasile Dinca, 24, of Grove Street West, Boston. At Boston, in Grove Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Braiden Lamming, 23, of Main Road, Leverton. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Romeo Vasile, 33, of Witham Town, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Florin Anuta, 48, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove without insurance. £250 fine. £32 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. To be detained in the courthouse until the court rises.