COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

DRUG DRIVING

James Furmedge, 30, of Silverdale Drive, Waterlooville, Hampshire. At Sutterton, on the A16, drove with the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in his blood equalled 800 micrograms per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £490 fine. £49 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed. At Sutterton, on the A16, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in his blood equalled 65 micrograms per limit. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed.

Craig Cunningham, 45, of Tower Road, Boston. At Skegness, in Croft Bank, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in his blood equalled 65 microgams per litre. Legal limit 10mg. £200 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in Croft Bank, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in his blood equalled 800 microgams per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS POSSESSION

Adam Ashberry, 26, of Spilsby Road, Boston. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for six months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRUGS production

Wayne Dowsett, 39, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, on the Redstone Industrial Estate, produced a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £100 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Cannabis and drugs parapanalia to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRUGS with intent to SUPPLY

Kamil Golicz, 27, of Orchard Street, Boston. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. Community order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug – with intent to supply it to another. Community order made, as above. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DUE CARE

Karen Atherton, 41, of Thornborough Road, Coalville, Leicestershire. At Boston, in West Street, drove without due care and attention. £100 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Arjad Ali, 40, of High Street, Pointon. At Kirton, in Boston Road, drove without due care and attention. £133 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Nicholas De Vries, 33, of Norfolk Street, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend planned office appointments. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at Boston, in Nelson Way, had with him articles for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely a torch, a long mop handle, and rucksack containing a hacksaw and crowbar. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Vadims Sasimavs, 24, c/o Fydell Street, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend for planned unpaid work induction appointments. Suspended sentence imposed for offence of possession of a knife/blade in a public place varied. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 110 hours (10 hours added for breach).

Marco Lopes, 44, of Vauxhall Road, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend for planned unpaid work appointments. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement varied. Unpaid Work Requirement unvaried.

Luke Turner, 36, of Carlton Road, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend as instructed for his planned office appointments. Order varied. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

Remus Tocila, 36, of Sheriff Way, Boston. At Boston, in Witham Place, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £100 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Sarah Green, 37, of Small End, Friskney. At Horncastle, in Banavallum Gardens, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Daniel Meireles, 41, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, in Pen Street, drove without insurance. £365 fine. £36 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Pen Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £121 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Zlatko Krustev, 27, of Witham Place, Boston. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Samantha Barsley, 31, of Sheriff Way, Boston. At Boston, in Great Fen Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Georgina Cowling, 47, of The Crescent, Horncastle. At Boston, in Castle Street, drove without a test certificate. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Arkadiusz Czerwinski, 30, of Red Cap Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Red Cap Lane, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Red Cap Lane, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Dumitru Durdan, 42, of Frith Bank, Antons Gowt. At Sutterton, on the A16, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kerry Moore, 35, of Eastwood Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Thorold Street, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Bruno Figueiredo, 39, of Kirkmeadow, Bretton, Peterborough. At Kirton, in Station Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Kirton, in Station Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Evaldas Jerumbauskas, 33, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in West Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

KNIFE

Christopher Smith, 47, of Franklin Close, Boston. At Boston, in Sleford Road, without good reason or lawful authority, had with him an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a large vegetable cutting knife. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for one year. £120 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

THEFT

Jason Reeve, 47, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At Boston, stole a pedal cycle of a value unknown. Discharged conditionally for six months. £21 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Sam Vince, 23, c/o Skirbeck Gardens, Boston. Stole two sets of headphones, three bars of chocolate, and a charger to the value of £63 from Asda. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. At Boston, stole toiletries to the value of £15.98 belonging to Boston Supermarket. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £6.99. £21 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston Supermarket, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. Discharged condtionally for 12 months. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

UNFIT TO DRIVE

Pawel Osmanski, 35, of Whitehouse Road, Ruskington. At Wyberton Fen, on the Boardsides, drove while unfit through drink. £346 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Driving record endorsed.

DECLARATION

Pedro Maia, 35, of Lockham Gate, Wrangle. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider when required. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.