COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Jade Thackeray, 35, of Shaw Road, Boston. At Boston, assaulted a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker, by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. £21 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, assaulted a policing support officer acting in the execution of their duty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. At Boston, in Hurle Crescent, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

Joby Booth, 34, of Robin Hoods Walk, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for six months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

Tadas Girkantas, 36, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove when the proportion of alcohol in his breath equalled 107 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. Driving record endorsed.

Kamil Sikora, 29, of Deepdale Lane, Nettleham, Lincoln. At Boston, in Market Place, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Mitko Babakov, 22, of Cornhill Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove without insurance. £350 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed for six points.

Svetoslav Dimitrov, 24, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Wainfleet Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Wainfleet Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Macauley Hewson, 23, of Princess Road, Kirton. At Stickney, in Main Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Driving record endorsed. At Stickney, in Main Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Zlatko Krustev, 27, of Witham Place, Boston. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Adrian Matei, 31, of Witham Town, Boston. At Boston, in Wallace Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Wallace Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

David McGloughin, 56, of Mere Way, Wyton, Huntingdon. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Joao De-Arede Resende, 27, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dalia Sazeniene, 35, of Hide Close, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Daniel Stone, 34, of Chadwick Way, Coningsby. At Wragby, on the A158, drove without a test certificate. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Michael Walls, 38, of Snaith Avenue, Fosdyke, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRUG DRIVING

Nicky-Leon Barnes, 41, of Westfield Close, Boston. At Boston, in Westfield Close, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood equalled 6.3 micrograms per litre. £120 fine. £30 victim services. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Richard Sear, 48, of Union Place, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months. £21 victim surcharge. £40 costs. At Boston, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty. Discharged conditionally for six months.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

Elena Ion, 51, of Bartol Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone. £60 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £200 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

PUBLIC ORDER

Bethany Clark, 19, of no fixed abode. At Boston, used towards another threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them. Discharged conditionally for six months. £21 victim surcharge. At Boston, had in her possession zopiclone – a class C drug. Discharged conditionally for six months. Zopiclone to be forfeited and destroyed. Failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Discharged conditionally for six months.

SEATBELT

Ridas Smulkstys, 41, of Taverner Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fenside Road, drove while carrying in the front of the vehicle a child under 14 who was not wearing a seatbelt. £170 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, in Fenside Road, drove when the manner in which passengers were being carried was such that it involved danger of injury to any person – namely, by allowing a child under 14 to sit on the front passenger seat without wearing a seatbelt. £170 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Boston, in Fenside Road, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

THEFT

Paul Hazzard, 40, of c/o The Nomad Trust, Monks Troad, Lincoln. At Boston, stole meat to the value of £40 from The Food Warehouse. To pay compensation of £20. At Boston, on a later date, stole meat to the value of £50 from Iceland. To pay compensation of £25. To be detained in courthouse until the court rises.

WEAPON

Stephen Dixon, 42, of Union Street, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, in a date in July, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with him an offensive weapon, namely an extendable friction lock baton. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £122 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Defendant to be deprived of rights in relation to baton. At Boston, in a later date in July, had in his posession mamba – a class B drug – and at Boston, on two dates in August, failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. For all, committed to prison for one month concurrent, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Mamba to be forfeited and destroyed.