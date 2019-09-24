COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Ioan Feher, 32, of Bartol Crescent, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Committed to prison for four weeks. Restraining order made. £115 victim surcharge. £310 costs. At Boston, on the same date, assaulted another by beating them. Committed to prison for four weeks to run consecutively to the other term. Restraining order made.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Darius Liaukus, 28, of The Featherworks, Boston. At Boston, damaged a door to the value of £150 belonging to The Folly public house, with intent or being reckless as to whether it would be damaged. To pay compensation of £150. £85 costs.

James Laing, 35, of Park Lane, Long Sutton. At Boston, destroyed a pair of trousers of an unknown value belonging to Lincolnshire Police, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments, or to participate in any activity as required by them up to a maximum of 25 days. To pay compensation of £50. £90 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Spalding, on the same date, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, as above. Restraining order made.

DISQUALIFIED

Dane Smyth, 33, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough. At Swineshead Bridge, in Main Road, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. £122 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Swineshead Bridge, in Main Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. No separate penalty. At Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Andrei Dumitriu, 19, of Park Road, Boston. At Boston, in Nelson Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points

Aleksejs Graholskis, 35, of Duke Street, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, drove without insurance. £340 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in West Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without due care and attention. No separate penalties. For each, driving record endorsed.

Aleksandrs Kodackis, 28, of Alford Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Daniel Loades, 27, of Perry Close, Haddenham, Ely. At Boston, in Plover Close, drove without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Marek Mul, 22, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Jonas Simaitis, 26, of Paddock Grove, Boston. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Dean Tomlinson, 54, of Jubilee Grove, Sleaford. At Boston, on the A17, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lois Bush, 23, of Hall Lane, Stickney. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Constantin Nedelea, 26, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, drove without insurance. £280 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in London Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Thomas Robertson, 26, of Bradford Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £750 fine. £75 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Robert Wainwright, 35, of Dennis Estate, Kirton. At Kirton, in London Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Dimitar Mollov, 26, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kornelija Paulauskaite, 24, of Vauxhall Road, Boston. At Holbeach, on the A17 Washway Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Janis Kleins, 30, of Broadfield Street, Boston. At Sutterton, on the A16, drove without insurance. £311 fine. £31 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving records endorsed with six points. At Sutterton, on the A16, drove when the manner in which passengers were carried was such that it involved danger of injury to any person, namely the front seat passenger was a child about four years old who was not sat in a child seat or a booster seat, the seat belt was across the child’s neck, and the rear passenger was not wearing a seat belt. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Shaye Bulman, 19, of Carlton Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend as instructed planned office appointments. Order varied. New and varied requirement – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments, or to participate in any activity as required by them up to a maximum of 28 days.

Ben Creek, 32, of Brewster Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to comply with his curfew requirement, accumulating 28 hours and six minutes of time violations between July 22 and August 6. Order varied. Removed requirement – Curfew Requirement. New and varied requirement – Unpaid Work Requirement: 20 hours. Continuing requirement– Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Peter Bentley, 19, of High Street, Coningsby. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on a date in July. Order to continue, but varied. New and varied requirements – Unpaid Work Requirement: 160 hours (10 hours more).

Kestutis Zelenkauskas, 27, of Castle Street, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on two dates in June. No adjudication – dealt with for breach offence. £100 fine. £85 costs.

FAILURE TO PROVIDE SPECIMEN

Sean Callaghan, 36, of The Mill, Kirton. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle failed to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments, or to participate in any activity as required by them up to a maximum of 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £90 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed.

OBSTRUCTED POLICE

Adam Bailey, 44, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. At Lincoln, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

ROAD MARKINGS

Terry Shaw, 30, of Fodderdyke Bank, New Leake. At Toynton All Saints, in Main Road, failed to comply with the indication given by solid white line road markings. £66 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

CASE RE-OPENED

Plamen Penev, 40, of Granville Street, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Offence withdrawn.