COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Rafai Jedrzejczak, 41, of Alder Road, Huntingdon. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement imposed: 180 hours. Restraining order made. At Boston, on the same date, damaged to an unknown value a necklace belonging to the assault complainant, with intent or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged. Community order made, as above. To pay compensation of £100. £90 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

Carlos Silva, 26, of Sutton Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol the proportion of alcohol in his breath equalled 43 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £309 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

Tomasz Golicz, 30, of Daemon Street, Blackwell, Alfreton, Derbyshire. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, drove after consuming so much alcohol the proportion of alcohol in his breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £310 fine. £85 victim surcharge. £32 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

Mitchell Owen, 22, of Westminster Terrace, Swineshead. At Swineshead, in Westminster Terrace, drove after consuming so much alcohol the proportion of alcohol in his breath equalled 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed. At Swineshead, in Westminster Terrace, drove without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Swineshead, in Westminster Terrace, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Paul Crow, 59, of Queens Road, Spalding. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17, drove without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, at a later date, failed to surrender having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. £80 fine.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Hayley Barrand, 24, of Station Street, Boston. At Boston, in Station Street, drove without insurance. £137 fine. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Station Street, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Matthew Burrows, 33, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove without insurance. £115 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £38 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Acacio Da Lomba, 57, of Bunting Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Arturas Daugalas, 24, of Charlotte Walk, Quadring. At Spalding, in Gosberton Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Valentin Georgiev, 18, of Kings Road, Spalding. At Boston, in Fydell Crescent drove without insurance. £300 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Boston, in Fydell Crescent, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mohamad Haiman, 32, of West Street, Boston. At Spalding, on the A16, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Robert Panaite, 26, Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in Quaker Lane, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Boston, in Quaker Lane, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Dagmara Szewczyk, 27, of Brynford Avenue, Manchester. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £260 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Scott Jackson, 32, of Franklin Way, Spilsby. At Boston, in South Parade, drove without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Robert Musiatowicz, 43, of Bedford Place, Spalding. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Andrei Negrut, 21, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Main Ridge West, drove without insurance. £80 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Main Ridge West, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Da Graca Ramos, 18, of Taverner Road, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove without insurance. £162 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Carlton Road, used a motorbike without wearing protective headgear, and when the registration mark assigned to the vehicle was not fixed to the rear in the prescribed manner. No separate penalties.

Jonathan Smith, 52, of The Square, Toynton All Saints, Spilsby. At Boston, on the A16, drove without insurance. £80 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, on the A16, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Shurki Hasan, 38, of Tennyson Avenue, Sleaford. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, drove without insurance. £193 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations, and while carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child of or over the age of three but under the age of 14 who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations in that the child was on the lap of a passenger. No separate penalties.

FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT

Peter Robinson, 61, of Brecklands, Mundford, Thetford, Norfolk. At Kirton, in London Road, after being involved in an accident as a driver in which injury was caused to another person failed to stop. £382 fine. £38 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Kirton, in London Road, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

POSSESSION 0F DRUGS

Emil Tyfel, 39, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. £266 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, in Lincoln Lane, on a later date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.