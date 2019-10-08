COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

DRINK DRIVING

Cheryl Howarth, 43, of Timms Drove, Low Grounds, Boston. At Boston, in Brothertoft Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 77 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed.

Alin-George Voicu, 29, of Maple Road, Fishtoft. At Wrangle, on the A52, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his blood equalled 144 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80ml. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible offer to attend appointments, or to participate in any activity as required by them up to a maximum of 20 days. £85 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 52 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on a later date, in Sleaford Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 116 microgammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community order made, as above. £415 fine. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 52 months. Driving record endorsed.

Vitauts Bogdans, 51, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Church Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his blood equalled 140 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80 ml. £180 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed.

Zygimantas Kukta, 24, of May Court, Edinburgh Drive, Kirton. At Boston, in Market Place, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 85 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Market Place, drove without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalties. In each case, driving record endorsed.

Richard Rubery, 45, of Shardloes, Branston, Lincoln. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed.

Sam Bruce, 30, of Old Boston Road, Coningsby. At Uffington, in Main Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £600 fine. £60 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

Carl Dawson, 37, of Main Road, Brothertoft. At Coningsby, in Leagate Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Stephen Munn, 31, of Tollfield Road, Boston. At Wilsford, in Back Lane, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres. £325 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Christopher Bean, 29, of Albermarle Crescente, Scarborough. At Boston, in Oakham Terrace, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 17 weeks. £122 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Oakham Terrace, drove without insurance and without a test certificate. No separate penalties. In each case, driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, was found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Ayla Carlon, 22, of Elizabeth Road, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £21 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

FAILED TO PROVIDE

Alvydas Balsys, 56, of Dudley Close, Boston. At Boston Police Station, when suspected to having driven a vehicle, failed to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis when required. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments, or to participate in any activity as required by them up to a maximum of 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £122 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 50 months. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Roy Bescoby, 22, of Moorland Avenue, Lincoln. At Boston, in Pilgrim Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Boston, in Pilgrim Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Tammy Brown, 32, of Folly Lane, Stickney. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Yordan Kaptiev, 28, of Frith Bank, Frithville. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. To pay costs of £85. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Arek Ulinski, 25, of Cotton Road, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, on the A16, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on a later date, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Robert Wainwright, 35, of Dennis Estate, Kirton. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Marius Gheorghe, 18, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Langrick Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £66 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joe Gowler, 30, of Elmfield Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. At Boston, on the A16, drove without insurance. £392 fine. £39 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Robert Jeremiah, 59, of Willowmere Park, Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke. At Mareham le Fen, on the A155, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Fernandas Mykolaitis, 32, of Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham, Barking and Dagenham. At Boston, in St Georges Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in St Georges Road, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

MADE OFF

Craig Revell, 30, of Franklin Close, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, knowing that payment on the spot was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £5. £83 fine. To pay compensation of £5. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of theft. Suspended sentence of eight weeks’ imprisonment extended by six months.

MOBILE PHONE

Dean Everitt, 50, of Mill Lane, Billinghay. At Boston, in South Terrace, drove when using a hand-held mobile telephone. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

PASSENGERS

Ionut Dibu, 31, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, drove when the manner in which passengers were being carried was such that it involved a danger of injury to any person, namely by carrying a small child in a rear passenger seat. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

TYRE

Jordon Hodson, 22, of Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, Mansfield. At Coningsby, on the B1192, drove when the front offside wheel was fitted with a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Coningbsy, on the B1192, drove when the grooves of the tread pattern of the front nearside tyre were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm throughout a continuous band comprising the central three-quarters of the breadth of the tyre. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.