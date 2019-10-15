COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Paul Lyall, 22, c/o Deans Court, Kirton. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Committed to prison for four months to run concurrently to other terms, suspended for 12 months. Restraining order made. To pay compensation of £100. Pool cue to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, on the same date, assaulted a second person by beating them. Committed to prison for four months to run concurrently to other terms, suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £100. At Boston, on the same date, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a pool cue. Committed to prison for six months to run concurrently to other terms, suspended for 12 months. In each case, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Reece Lovelace, 21, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, assaulted another by beating them. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50. £120 victim surcharge. At Boston, in Market Place, on the same date, used towards a second person threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them. Committed to prison for six weeks to run concurrently to other terms, suspended for 12 months. At Boston, on a later date, failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Committed to prison for 14 days to run concurrently to other terms, suspended for 12 months. Overall length of sentence: six weeks.

DRINK DRIVING

Ben Adams, 34, of Moor Lane, Roughton, Woodhall Spa. At Coningsby, in Dogdyke Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 110 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £416 fine. £141 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. Driving record endorsed.

Vlad Kovalenko, 18, of Ingham Road, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 milliltires. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Hayley Sansam, 40, of Charlotte Walk, Quadring. At Donington, in Quading Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it equalled 45 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. £180 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Tomas Narmontas, 41, of St Peters Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, drove while disqualified. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. £90 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Tawney Street, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty. Community order made, as above. At Boston, in Tawney Street, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENCE/INSURANCE/MOT

Andrew Musson, 50, of North Street, Osbournby, Sleaford. At Coningsby, in High Street, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anna Kowalska, 25, of Oakley Drive, Spalding. At Swineshead Bridge, drove without insurance. £200 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Swineshead Bridge, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely light signals for the control of road traffic at a level crossing. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Tyrone Chase, 26, of Rowan Way, Boston. At Boston, in Hallams Drove, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mariusz Dziabkowski, 46, of Station Road, Eastville. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anne Looker, 59, of Fen Road, East Kirkby. At High Toynton, in Horncastle Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tudorel Popa, 27, of Horncastle Road, Boston. At Boston, in Wide Bargate, drove without insurance. £250 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRUG DRIVING

Shane Brown, 35, of Lodge Road, Tattershall. At Boston, in South End, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood equalled 4.2 micrograms per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

William McEvoy, 37, of Fold Hill, Friskney. Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence from 2017 by failing to attend as instructed for his unpaid work sessions. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences: at Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, on the same date in 2017, used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress; at Rochford, in Essex, on a date in 2016, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty; and, in Essex, on the same date, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a car for the use of himself or another and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, damage of less than £5,000 was caused to the vehicle. In each case, suspended sentence of imprisonment of eight weeks implemented to run concurrently to other terms. For failure to comply with the requirements of a community order and a disregard for court orders, committed to prison for eight weeks to run concurrently to other terms. Overall length of sentence: eight weeks.

Oliver Wright, 37, of Tattershall Road, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend induction appointments on two dates in May. Order to continue, but varied. New and varied requirements: Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Continuing requirements: Unpaid Work Requirement.

INTENT TO DECEIVE

Tomas Bubelis, 39, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, with intent to deceive, had in his possession a document so closely resembling a licence as to be calculated to deceive. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £200 costs. At Boston, in Wyberton West Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Wyberton West Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Adam Spriggs, 26, of Coleridge Court, Tattershall. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Aleksandrs Nikovskis, 24, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Robert Taylor, 63, of Daisy Dale, Boston. At Boston, had in his possession, a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for six months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

PROPER CONTROL

Craig Mason, 38, of Rochford Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Lane, drove a vehicle when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

THEFT

Alex Kinsey, 32, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Strait Bargate, stole a Lacoste Jaune tester fragrance to the value of £35 from Oldrids. Discharged conditionally for six months. £21 victim surcharge