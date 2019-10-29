COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Damion Whiteley, 22, of Bicker Road, Donington. At Sutterton, assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Restraining order made. To pay compensation of £50. £90 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Spalding or elsewhere in the county, between July 31 and August 27, pursued a course of conduct which amount to the harassment of another and which he knew, or ought to have known, amounted to the harassment of them in that he persistently phoned and made threats of violence or to damage property. Community order made, as above.

Dumitru Rafaila, 24, of Victoria Place, Boston. At the Savoy cinema, in West Street, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. £200 fine. To pay compensation of £50. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Mark Clay, 41, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. £80 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, on a later date, damaged a door to an unknown value belonging to another, with intent or being reckless as to whether it was damaged. £80 fine.

Tye Holmes-Parker, 20, c/o Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Restraining order made. To pay compensation of £300.

DRINK DRIVING

Donatas Tuomas, 36, of High Street, Walton on Thames, Surrey. At Boston, in Fenside Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 69 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £220 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Fenside Road, used a motorvehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalties. In each case, driving record endorsed.

Andrius Bagdonas, 32, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

Tomasz Racki, 40, of Carre Street, Sleaford. At Boston, in Fenside Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 122 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £90 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Driving record endorsed.

Eddie Rate, 26, of Bridge Street, Downham Market, Norfolk. At Boston, in London Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed.

Sam Tilley, 22, of Brooklands Close, Lincoln. At Boston, in Fishtoft Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 161 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £297 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

Tom Devine, 25, of Cope Court, Swineshead. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 46 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £310 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Michael Patton, 30, of no fixed abode. At Kirton, in Station Road, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Nerijus Sakalauskas, 30, of Winston Gardens, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, drove without due care and attention. £153 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Karlie Arnold, 30, of Fydell Street, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a scheduled Addaction appointment and a planned office appointment. No adjudication – dealt with for breach offence. Order to continue, but varied. Three months added to Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, taking it to nine months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement continues. £85 costs.

Jason Garwell, 32, of Maple Road, Fishtoft. Failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment in that he failed to attend planned office appointments on three dates in July. £50 fine. At Boston, stole a pedal cycle of an unknown value. £80 fine. £32 surcharge. £85 costs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Richard Brader, 48, of Fold Hill Road, Old Leake. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Bogdans Eihlers, 24, of Portland Street, Boston. At Boston, in Portland Street, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nicola Lee, 49, of Gardeners Walk, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Steven Fordham, 35, of Kyme Road, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Tomas Ochmanas, 26, of James Street, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, drove used a motor vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in High Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Jamie Pilgrim, 41, of Monks Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

KNIFE

Russell Newark, 32, of Abbey Crescent, Swineshead. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a large knife. Community order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. £350 fine. £90 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Order made to deprive defendant of his rights in relation to the knife. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of heroin – a class A drug – and a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. In each case, community order made, as above. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

LAND USE

Terence Hart, 67, of Northorpe Road, Donington. At Donington, between November 21, 2018, and April 8, 2019, being the owner of land was in breach of an enforcement notice issued in 2017 by South Holland District Council in relation to the use of the land. £4,000 fine. £170 victim surcharge. £3,000 costs.

PUBLIC ORDER

Roman Humpula, 50, of West Street, Boston. At Asda, in Boston, with intent to cause another harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. £200 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

THEFT

Marvin Nuro, 42, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At Boston, stole six bottles of washing machine washing liquid to the value of £30 from Poundland. Discharged conditionally for six months. £21 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

David Murfitt, 41, of Turner Avenue, Lincoln. At Boston, stole alcohol to the value of £16.99 belonging to Aldi. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

George Sitaru, 23, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, stole a jacket to the value of £75 belonging to Oldrids. To pay compensation of £75.

Ricky Truepenny, 30, of Blue Street, Boston. At Boston, stole two iPhones of an unknown value from Phones Planet. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £21 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Donatas Sakalauskas, 35, of Horace Street, Boston. At Boston, stole two bottles of Echo Falls wine to the value of £10 from Boston Supermarket. £40 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.