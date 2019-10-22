COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court results

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Bailey Chapman, 21, of no fixed abode. At Boston, assaulted another by beating. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. To pay compensation of £100.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Ian Courts, 38, of Coastguard Station, Fosdyke, Boston. At Gosberton, damaged a Peugeot motor vehicle to the value of under £5,000 belonging to another, with intent and being reckless as to whether it would be damaged; used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause others to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke immediate use of unlawful violence by them; committed assault by beating – two counts. In each case, committed to prison for one month to run concurrent to each other, suspended for two years. At Gosberton, on the same date, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with him in a public place an offensive weapon, namely an axe. Committed to prison for six months to run concurrent to other terms, suspended for two years. In each case, Programme Requirement. Building Better Relationships. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order made. £122 victim surcharge. £200 costs.

DOG OUT OF CONTROL

Raymond Brown, 67, of St Leodegars Close, Wyberton. At Wyberton, in Saundergate Lane, was the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and while out of control injured a person. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Unless the dog is kept under proper control by being securely held on a lead by a person who is not less than 16 years old, and being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person, it must be destroyed. To pay compensation of £250.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Simon Perrett, 48, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At Northallerton, on the A19 Northbound, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for three months, suspended for 12 months, due to record. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed. At Northallerton, on the A19 Northbound, used a motor vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for an offence of excess alcohol. No action taken on breach.

FAILURE TO PROVIDE

Linas Zybartas, 44, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle, failed to provide a specimen of breath when required in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Committed to prison for 18 weeks to run consecutive to other terms. Disqualified from driving for 60 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Trinity Street, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 18 weeks to run concurrent to other terms. At Boston, in Trinity Street, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston Police Station, on the same date, damaged a police cell to an unknown value belonging to Lincolnshire Police, with intent or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged. Committed to prison for two weeks to run concurrent to other terms. To pay compensation of £90. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence. No adjudication, dealt with for original offence. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 24 weeks imposed for failing to provide a specimen offence implemented as a sentence of 12 weeks to run consecutive to other terms. Suspended sentence of six weeks imposed for resisting a police constable implemented as a sentence of three weeks to run concurrent to other terms. Overall length of sentence: 30 weeks.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Cosmin Besna, 23, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, in Wyberton Low Road, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six month due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Wyberton Low Road, rode on a motorbike without protective headgear. No separate penalty.

Vinas Serva, 61, of Pen Street, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Johnathan Smith, 53, of The Square, Toynton All Saints. At Boston, in Lister Way, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Nikkita Wightman, 25, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sergiu Nichita, 33, of Pentland Avenue, Bradford. At Boston, on the Boardsides, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. At Boston, on the Boardsides, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Christopher Spence, 51, of Lowgate Avenue, Bicker. At Boston, in South Street, used a motor vehicle, without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £330 fine. £33 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ivan Petrov, 19, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Carlton Road, used a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Sebastian Turek, 25, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Jubilee Avenue, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Jubilee Avenue, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

MOBILE PHONE

Michael Wellington, 24, of Parson Drove, Swaton. At Boston, in Argyle Street, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £540 fine. £54 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

NON-MOLESTATION

Tomas Buckus, 33, of Ward Crescent, Fishtoft. At Boston, without reasonable excuse, did an act, namely communicated with an individual, which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. £153 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

PUBLIC ORDER

Phillip Bradley, 38, of Dogdyke Road, Coningsby. At Coningsby, used threatening unlawful violence towards another and his conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for their personal safety. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £122 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Coningsby, on the same date, assaulted a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker, by beating them. Committed to prison for 12 weeks to run concurrent to other terms, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. To pay compensation of £100. At Coningsby, assaulted another, thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 12 weeks to run concurrent to other terms, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. At Coningsby, on the same date, damaged a window to an unknown value belonging to another, with intent or being reckless as to whether it would be damaged. No separate penalty.

Joshua Hickman, 23, of Caleb Hill Road, Old Leake, Boston. At Boston, with intent to cause another harassment, alarm, or distress, used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. To pay compensation of £50. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed for the offence of possession of drugs – two counts. £50 fine. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody. £50 fine for breach.

CASE RE-OPENED

Zlatko Krustev, 28, of Witham Place, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction for the offences of driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Offences withdrawn as were duplicates of those dealt with on an earlier date in the month.