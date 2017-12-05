COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Speeding

Brook Thomas Smith, 34, of Baum Drive, Rothley. Speeding on the B1192, Langrick Road, Wildmore. £600 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Ninel Iulian Anton, 41, of Eaton Road, Boston. Speeding on A16 between the junctions with the B1357 Cowbit and the B1166. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Gareth Andrew Harpham, 33, of Beech Grove, Louth. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £165 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Adriana Kazmierczak, 44, of Boothby Close, Kirton. Speeding on the A16 at Sutterton. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

David Robert McNiece, 51, of Cloisters Mews Hallcroft. Speeding on the B1192 Ferry Road, at Langrick. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Philip Malcolm Spencer, 33, of Chapel Street, Stanground. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £132 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Matthew Craig Ainsworth, 36, of Spilsby Road, Eastville. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Vanessa Butler, 31, Tower Gardens, Boston. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £123 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Sam Ransome-Dunkling, 23, of Clarke Court, Wyberton. Speeding on the A16 between junctions B1357 Cowbit and B1166 Crowland. £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £120 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

David Michael Spearing, 23, of Sandleford Drive, Eye. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. No totting up disqualification, mitigating circumstances in that the court found exceptional hardship where the defendant would lose employment and his partner would not be able to financially set up her business, £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Failure to comply

Dimitrijs Solovjova, 38, of Albert Terrace, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Marcin Winkszno, 26, of Haven Village, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Andrew Willis, 25, of Sutton Road, Trusthorpe. At John Adams Way, Boston, being the driver of a mechanically propelled vehicle, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; at John Adams Way, Boston, used a vehicle on a road without an MOT; at John Adam’s Way, used a vehicle without insurance; at South Square Car Park, South Square, Boston, had possession of a quantity of cannabis; drove while disqualified from driving; drove and failed to comply with an indication given by a traffic sign, namely a red light traffic signal. Quantity of cannabis forfeited and destroyed, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Marina Matulevic, 36, of Kingston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. Twice at West parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Two £660 fines, £66 victim surcharge, two sets of £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points, disqualified from driving for six months.

Motoring

Ivan Angelov Stoychev, 29, of Emery Lane, Boston. At Spalding, used a motor vehicle on Dozens Bank without insurance; at Spalding, drove without a licence. £660 fine, £66 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Justin Paul Cameron, 39, of Bates Green, Norwich. At Boston, used a vehicle on Spalding Road, without insurance; used a vehicle without an MOT. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Andrew Patrick Baker, 31, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on John Adams Way while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Claudia Patricia Leopoldo Fernandes, 39, of Newfield Road, Sleaford. At Boston, used a vehicle on Sleaford Road without insurance; drove without a licence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points, £220 fine.

Joao Antonio Machado, 43, of Windsor Bank, of Boston. At Boston, drove on Skirbeck Road while using a hand-held telephone. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Simon Paul Rhodes, of Gayle Road, Tattershall. Used a vehicle on the A16 at Stickney, without insurance. £385 fine, £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Marius Kazlauskas, 20, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on York Street, while disqualified from driving; used a motor vehicle without insurance; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for the offences of drink-driving and driving while disqualified. Committed to prison for an overall length of 24 weeks, £115 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Zilvinas Karzinovas, 36, of Bridge Street, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on John Adams Way while disqualified from driving; used a vehicle without insurance; used a vehicle without an MOT. Community order made to include 240 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 25 months, £100 fine.

Drink-driving

Paul Kieran Shields, 26, of Maris Green, Great Shelford. At Boston, drove on Queen Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Tomas Jerusenko, 32, of Salem Street, Gosberton. At Spalding Road, Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Assault

Alan Campbell, 43, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Red Lion Street, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Committed to prison for an overall length of two months suspended for 18 months, £115 victim surcharge.

Levi Danal Emmanuel, 26, of Witham Court, Boston. Twice at Tawney Street, Boston, assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty; at Tawney Street, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby; at Boston, without good reason or lawful authority in West Street had an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife; at Gregg’s in Pescod Square, assaulted another; conviction of an offence while a community order made for the offences of having a bladed article in a public place and criminal damage were in force; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged an Audi Q3 motor vehicle to a value unknown belonging to Boston Audi intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Boston assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty. Committed to prison for an overall length of six months, suspended for 12 months, £25 compensation, £25 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £100 costs, knife forfeited and destroyed, £50 compensation.

Joshua Dennis Wong, 26, of Ward Crescent, Fishtoft. At Fishtoft, assaulted another by beating them. Community order to include 24 days building better relationships programme and a maximum of 15 days rehabilitation activity, restraining order made, £150 compensation.

Paulo Miguel Correia Reis, 41, of Tower Street, Boston. At Trinity Street, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Stolen goods

Gary Michael Tutty, 37, of Old Leake, Boston. At Skegness, dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a bankcard, of a value unknown, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods; at Skegness committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation, namely using someone else’s bank card, intending to make a gain for himself. Discharged conditionally for two years, £20 victim surcharge, £45 costs, discharged conditionally for two years.

Criminal damage

Rolands Bramanis, 34, of Red Lion Street, Boston. Without lawful excuse, damaged a window at a flat in Tunnard Street, Boston, to the value of an unknown amount belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; stole a laptop of a value unknown belonging to another. Two £80 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs.