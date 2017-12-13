COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Drink-driving

Vytautas Taujanskas, 39, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. At Main Road, Deeping St Nicholas, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £450 fine, £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Jayne Michelle Chester, 45, of Chapel Hill Road, Chapel. At Scopwick, drove on Springfield Estate after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of in blood, namely 239 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood (legal limit 35). Community order made to include a maximum of 20 days rehabilitation activity, £600 fine, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 44 months.

Bladed article

Daiva Tumelioniene, 39, of Bridge Street, Boston. At Boston, had, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Oxford Street, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. £375 fine, £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, lock knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Theft

Daniel John Millar, 28, of No Fixed Abode. At Boston, stole a pair of sunglasses to a value unknown, belonging to TK Maxx. £25 compensation.

Jason Thomas Garwell, 30, of Maple Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a bank card, belonging to another or dishonestly arranged so to do, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods; at Boston, stole £24.99 belonging to another; at Boston, stole £25.26 belonging to another; at Boston stole £29.55 belonging to another; at Lincoln, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail; at Boston, had possession of a 1.73g of MMB-Fubinaca, a synthetic cannabinoid; failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment in that he failed to attend a planned office appointment; at Boston, had possession of a quantity of 1.09 grams of amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B. Committed to prison for eight weeks, £115 victim surcharge, detained in the courthouse as detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody, committed to prison for an overall length of eight weeks, MMB-FUBINACA and amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Speeding

Toni Anne Bates, 43, of Long Row, Woodford. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Lynn Callow, 53, of Station Road, Old Leake. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1166 and B1357 Cowbit. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.