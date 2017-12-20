COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Motoring

Stephen George Christie, 39, of London Road, Wyberton. At Boston, drove a vehicle on the A16 at Sutterton without due care and attention. £261 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Vitali Ivanov, 31, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Woodhall Close without a licence. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Kieron Thomas Major, 28, of Roughton Road, Kirkby On Bain. At Coningsby, used a vehicle on the A153 without insurance; drove without a licence; drove without an MOT. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Grazyna Pruszynska, 41, of Cotton Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on West Street without due care and attention. £200 fine, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Thomas Hall, 22, of Walesby Road, Market Rasen. At Boston, drove on Grantham Road, Kirton, without due care and attention. £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Assault

Gary Race Gosling, 28, of Poppy Drive, Coningsby. At Coningsby assaulted another by beating them. Community order made to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 35 days, £85 victim surcharge.

Donovan Naylor, 36, of Oak Tree Drive, Leeds. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for an offence of assault by beating. Committed to prison for an overall length of 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, order to continue to include 140 hours’ unpaid work (100 hours added for breach).

John Taylor, 50, of High Street, Spilsby. At Pilgrim Hospital, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £125 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Aaron Jobson, 20, of no fixed abode. At Boston Police Station assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, stole two jars of coffee to the value of £10 belonging to Sam Supermarket, in West Street, Boston; at Boston, stole three jars of coffee to the value of £15 belonging to Sam Supermarket; at Boston, resisted a constable in the execution of his duty; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for four thefts, assaulting a detention officer and attempted theft. Committed to prison for an overall length of 10 weeks, £10 compensation, £15 compensation, £40 fine.

Speeding

Norman Charumbira, 53, of Camwood Crescent, Lincoln. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £54 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Vincas Vislavicius, 58, of Langrick Road, New York. Speeding on Barrier Bank, at Cowbit. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Robert Andrew Hiley, 47, of Kings Road, Holbeach. Speeding on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 days.

George Edward Hall, 69, of Low Road, Friskney. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances, exceptional hardship found that he would lose employment if disqualified, £165 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Carlos Salvador, 57, of Clarence Gardens, Spalding. Speeding on Sleaford Road, Boston. £106 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Alexander Tindall, 52, of Wyberton Roads, Wyberton. Speeding on Sleaford Road, in Boston. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances where exceptional hardship was found that he would lose his employment and that as a single parent this would affect his ability to care for his son, £60 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Nikolay Maznev, 26, of Wood Green, London. Speeding on the B1192, Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Failure to comply

Jayjay Jackson, 25, of Kingsway, Boston. Failed without resonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order for two criminal damage offences and one of failing to surrender to Boston Magistrates Court by failing to attend unpaid work. Committed to prison for an overall length of six weeks suspended for 12 months, £120 fine, £75 costs.

Arunas Valantiejus, 29, of Cornfields, Holbeach. At the Police Station, on Lincoln Lane, in Boston, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; at Spalding, used a vehicle without insurance. Community order made, to include alcohol abstinence for a period of 90 days, rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 10 days and 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for four years.

Pavel Aleskevic, 31, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Marius Severica Cisma, 30, of Threadneedle Street, Boston. Twice at West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Two £660 fines, two £66 victim surcharges, two £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Marius Pravilionis, 31, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Drink-driving

Mantas Tamosaitis, 24, of Lade Bank, Wrangle. At Skegness, drove on Castleton Boulevard, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Skegness, used a vehicle on Burgh Road, without insurance.

Jeffrey Keith Roadknight, 64, of Hurns End, Old Leake. At Skegness, drove on Warth Lane, Skegness, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £208 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Kay Light, 63, of Plummer Lane, Kegworth. At Boston, drove on Queen Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 119 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35), £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs,disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Arkadiusz Majewski, 47, of King Street, Kirton. At Kirton, drove on Willington Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 323 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood (legal limit 35). Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge ,£85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Statutory Declaration

Roman Shulz, 45, of Blacksmith Grove, Fishtoft. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration following conviction of an offence for speeding at Bar Hill in Cambridgeshire. Statutory declaration made and case reopened and dealt with again, £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with four points.

Brendan Joseph P Warren, 40, of Willoughby Hills, Fishtoft. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction of an offence for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made, case reopened and adjourned until January 8, 2018.

Lana Zaceste, 28, of Sidney Street, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. Statutory declaration made and case reopened and dealt with again, £170 fine, £170 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Theft

Jamie McIntyre, 36, of Tower Road, Boston. Twice at Oldrids, Strait Bargate, stole aftershave to the value of £79. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £79 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Brad Dunford, 19, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, stole a Logngja LJ Moped to the value of £3,000 belonging to another. Community order made, to include 80 hours unpaid work, £85 fine, £400 compensation, £85 costs.

Sexual Assault

Dominic Luke Howard, 19, of Main Ridge West, Boston. At Stickney, intentionally touched a girl aged 15 and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting. Community order made to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 80 days, £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs.