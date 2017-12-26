COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Assault

Marat Pirnau, 30, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. Twice at Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made to include alcohol abstinence for 90 days and rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days, £85 victim surcharge, £500 costs.

motoring

Sebastien Karpinski, 32, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Fenside Road, without a licence. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Marin Ghinea, 32, of Field Street, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Marsh Lane, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Shaun Andrew Lake, 39, of Water Mill Lane, Toynton All Saints. At Boston, used a vehicle on the A52 Butterwick without insurance; at Boston, drove a vehicle on the A52 without a licence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Leslie McClure, 56, of Dolben Avenue, Stanwick. At Boston, used a vehicle on Spilsby Road, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Ben Philip Grimwood, 30, of Upsall Road, Butterwick. At Wyberton, used a vehicle on Tytton Lane East, without insurance. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Jack Peter Dean, 19, of Mill Close, Billinghay. At Boston, drove a motorvehicle on Market Place without a licence. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Gheorgel Didila, 48, of Dalton Road, Ipswich. At Boston, drove on Sleaford Road and failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a red light traffic signal. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Breach of order

Joseph Charles Richards, 41, of Taverner Road, Boston. At Fenside Road, Boston, without reasonable excuse, was at an address and communicated with another which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order; at Fenside Road, Boston, without reasonable excuse, did an act, namely communicated with another and came within 100 metres of an address knowing it was the property of that person which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order; conviction of an offence while a community order made for the offences of breach of restraining order, two assaults, criminal damage, failure to surrender and breach of non-molestation order. Community order made, to include participation in a building better relationships programme for 24 sessions, £85 victim surcharge, order to continue.

Sergej Kucenko, 38, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, without reasonable excuse was with another which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Theft

Tadas Nanys, 25, of Dock Terrace, Boston. At B&M Bargains, Lawrence Lane, Boston, stole two powerbands to the value of £25.98 belonging to B&M Bargains; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Two £83 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Benjamin Lee Gray, 32, c/o South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, stole batteries to the value of £29.95 belonging to Boots The Chemist; at The Moon Under Water, in High Street, stole a charity tin to a value unknown; at Halfords Autocentre, Queen Street, stole a charity tin of a value unknown; at WH Smith, Strait Bargate, stole a charity tin of a value unknown; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months imposed for an offence of theft. Community order made, to include rehabilitation for a maximum of 30 days, £100 compensation, order to continue.

Arturs Potapkins, 31, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Boston, stole razorblades to the value of £41.98 belonging to Boots the Chemist. £170 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Robert Harry James Kent Carter-Surridge, 31, of Snaith Avenue, Fosdyke. At Lincoln, drove on Sincil Bank, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence made for an offence of harassment. Committed to prison for an overall length of 24 weeks, £110 victim surcharge, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 38 months.

Sian Kerry Galvin, 36, of Blidworth Road, Kirkby in Ashfield. At Old Boston Road, Coningsby, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £1,000 fine, £100 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Rita Valantinaite, 33, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on London Road after consuming so much alcohol that the propotion of it in breath equalled 72 microrgammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £280 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Vacys Ciparis, 41, of Dock Terrace, Boston. At Boston, drove on Horncastle Road, Boston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 106 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); commission of a further offence while subject to a 12-month conditional discharge for an offence of assault. Community order made, to include a maximum of 10 days rehabilitation activity and 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 25 months, no action taken on breach and order to continue.

James Martin Kane, 32, of Duncan Road, Longsight. At Boston, drove on Wainfleet Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Boston, used a vehicle on Wainfleet Road without insurance. Two £120 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Artur Lukasenkov, 26, of Kingston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Skegness, drove a vehicle on Richmond Drive after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Community order to include 80 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Neil Richard Amess, 33, of Gaunt Close, Spalding. At Boston, was in charge of a vehicle on Market Place, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £240 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Drunk and disorderly

Casey McDonald, 20, of Main Road, Wrangle. At West Street, Boston, while in a public place, was guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for offence of drunk and disorderly. £130 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, no action taken on breach and order to continue.

Speeding

Gary William Edgley, 42, of Tindall Way, Wainfleet St Mary. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Rebecca Elizabeth Guest, 29, of Mill Road, Donington on Bain. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, New York, Wildmore. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Marcin Michal Kukula, 37, of Pennygate, Spalding. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, Leverton. £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Adam Patrick Bishop, 23, of Curtis Drive, Coningsby. Speeding on the B1192 Ferry Road, at Langrick. £142 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Maris Druva, 54, of Donington Road, Bicker. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Stephen Paul Morton, 55, of Langrick Road, Coningsby. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, Wildmore. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship in that the defendant was due to start work following an industrial injury and would lose accomodation if he was unable to take up the job. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Jonathan Richard Goddard, 32, of St Helens Avenue, Scartho. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship that due to its effect on his Army career, his caring responsibilities and the effect on his relationship with his son if disqualified, fined £491, £49 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Liam Ryan, 21, of Ecclestone Road, Wolverhampton. Speeding on Fodderdyke Bank, Midville. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Shaun Searby, 40, of Church Street, Heckington. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £155 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Tamas Zoltan Szabo, 26, of Roman Bank, Ingoldmells. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £75 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.