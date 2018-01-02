COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Failure to notify

Dane Christopher Harper, 29, of Chruch Green Road, Fishtoft. Between December 15, 2014-March 2, 2015, at Boston, dishonestly failed to notify Boston Borough Council of a change of circumstances which he knew would affect his entitlement to Housing Benefit - namely that he was in paid employment; between August 21, 2014, and October 21, 2015, dishonestly failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a chance of circumstances which he knew would affect his entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance - namely that he was in paid employment. £750 fine, £75 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Assault

Jacek Woloszyk, 45, of Hurle Crescent, Boston. At Jubilee Avenue, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Gabriel Turca, 34, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Market Place, Boston, assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty. Community order made, to include 200 hours’ unpaid work, £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mark Andrew Teft, 53, of Pump Square, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge.

Meisha Sullivan, 21, of Six Hills Lane, Old Dalby. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, to include 15 sessions of a thinking skills programme, a maximum of 10 days rehabilitation activity and 40 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Vasile Felea, 39, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. Five charges of assaulting another in Boston. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 25 days and 150 hours’ unpaid work, restraining orders made, £200 compensation, £250 costs, £85 compensation.

Shane Michael Drury, 24, of Redstone Road, Boston. Twice at Asda Superstore, Sleaford Road, Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Asda, made physical contact with another and did not withdraw immediately after that contact which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Community order made to include participation in a building better relationships programme for 24 days and rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 10 days, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Christopher Hirst, 33, of Revesby Avenue. At Old Leake, drove on the A52 Main Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £164 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Yordan Ilchev, 30, of Station Street, Donington. At Boston Road, Gosbterton, drive after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); used a vehicle without insurance. Two £300 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Tomas Vitkauskas, 27, of Sandford Crescent, Leicester. At Skirbeck Road, Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £360 fine ,£36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Arturs Savickis, 30, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Red Lion Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Boston, used a vehicle without insurance; at Boston, drove without a licence. Community order made, to include alcohol abstinence for a period of 90 days, rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 10 days and 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 28 months, £200 fine.

Mihai Ferariu, 27, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Staniland Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £350 fine, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Karolis Nakrosius, 28, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Liquorpond Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £310 fine, £31 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Paul Stainsby, 37, of Scarborough Avenue, Skegness. At Boston, drove a vehicle on the A52 Leverton after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 94 microgrammes of alcohol in millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Community order made to include 100 hours’ unpaid work, £200 fine, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Motoring

Arturas Gedvilas, 36, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Red Lion Street, without an MOT. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Vladut Rosca, 21, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on John Adams Way without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Michael Albert Horrey, 54, of Valentine Close, Boston. At Sutterton, drove a vehicle on the A17 without due care and attention. £360 fine, £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with seven points.

Slawomir Birna, 35, of The Graylings, Boston. At Boston, drove on the Gride Old Leake without due care and attention. £276 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with nine points.

Remigijus Kazokas, 47, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Carlton Road without a licence. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Speeding

Karl Jackson, 28, of London Road, Wyberton. Speeding on Sleaford Road, Boston. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Caroline Kibby, 42, of Chestnut Road, Boston. Speeding on the A16 Crowland between the junctions with the B1166 and James Road/Peterborough Road. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £30 victim surcharge, £30 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Marcin Klos, 38, of Almond Walk, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with B1357 Cowbit and B1166 Crowland. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Cheyene Kohut, 32, of Clifton Road, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1166 and James Road/Peterborough Road. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Failure to comply

Baiba Jirgensone, 34, of King Street, Kirton. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been requested to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Mantas Jurelionis, 28, of Oxford Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been requested to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Kiril Osev, 31, of Forest Dale, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been requested to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Adrian Carotte, 49, of Field Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Aziz Ebrahim, 41, of Station Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Drunk and disorderly

Darren Lee Birks, 38, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in the Market Place, was guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Words/Behaviour

Toms Ozols, 27, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearin gor sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. Discharged conditionally for three months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Theft

Nathan Matthew Minto, 36, c/o Frampton Place, Boston. At Pets at Home, in Queen Street, Boston, stole dog coats to the value of £102; at One Stop, Kings Way, Boston, stole fresh meat to a value unknown. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 10 days, £102 compensation.