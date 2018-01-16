COURT RESULTS: : Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Motoring

Ridman Eminov, 34, of Gardner Row, Kirton. At Spalding, used a vehicle on West Marsh Road without insurance; drove a vehicle without a licence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points, £220 fine.

Sigitas Anuskevicius, 24, of Shaw Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Spilsby Road, without insurance; drove without a licence. £660 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Aurimas Lekecinskas, 33, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on John Adams Way, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Sorin Razvan Lungu, 23, of Coventry Street, Coventry. At Boston, drove on the A17 Swineshead without a licence. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Speeding

David Paul Hawkins, 41, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Darren Wright, 41, of Brooker Avenue, Gunthorpe. Speeding on the A16 at Sutterton. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Janice Elizabeth Hurley, 56, of Church Road, Old Leake. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Heather Elizabeth Smith, 52, of Hartley Street, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions of B1166 Crowland and B1357 Cowbit. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Assault

Tomasz Bogdan, 27, of Kime Mews, Kirton. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged absolutely.

Drink-driving

Dmitru Chiciuc, 26, of Threadneedle Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Pump Square after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Boston, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 28 months, £400 fine.

Cindy Lorraine Dibb, 56, of The Park, Coningsby. At Woodhall Spa, drove on St Leonard’s Close, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £212 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Justas Kulikauskas, 24, of Thorold Street, Boston. At Boston, was in charge of a vehicle on Market Place after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with 10 points.

Terrence Newton, 55, of Arnhem Way, Donington. At Donington, was in charge of a vehicle on Town Dam Lane, whilst unfit to drive through drink. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with 10 points.

Drunk and disorderly

Antanaz Galdifas, 40, of Park View, Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in a public place, namely Horncastle Road, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months imposed for an offence of drunk and disorderly; at Norfolk Street, Boston, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty. £350 fine, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, no action taken on breach.

Possession

Mark Jason Overton, 42, of Tower Road, Boston. At Tower Road, Boston, had possession of a quantity of diamorphine, a controlled drug of class A. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, quantity of diamorphine to be forfeit and destroyed.

Criminal damage

Phillip Boswell, 29, of Stone Lane, Sutterton. At Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a dwelling on Eastwood Road, Boston, to the value of £50, belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a Land Rover to the value unknown, belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; At Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a dwelling on Church Road, Boston, to the value of £300, belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Butterwick without lawful excuse, damaged a dwelling on Church Road, Boston, to the value of £30, belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a dwelling on King Street, Boston, to the value of £80, belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Swineshead, without lawful excuse, damaged Vauxhall Astra, to the value of £75, belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Wrangle, without lawful excuse, damaged a dwelling on Main Road, Wrangle, to the value of £50, belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Swineshead, without lawful excuse, damaged a Kia Rio to the value of £100, belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days and unpaid work for 200 hours, £25 compensation, £150 compensation, £15 compensation, £40 compensation, £37.50 compensation, £25 compensation, £65 compensation.

Failed to provide

Elliott Tumber, 21, of Starlode Drive, West Pinchbeck. At Boston, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; at Gosberton, drove on Godfrey Avenue, while disqualified from driving; at Gosberton, used a vehicle without insurance; at Godfrey Avenue, Gosberton, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty. Disqualified from driving for 19 months, committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to include 150 hours’ unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £280 fine.

Atis Bacuks, 38, of Cortez Close, Spalding. At Boston, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and been required to provide a specimen in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community order made to include 80 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Theft

Danielle Johnstone, 30, of Pendlebury Drive, Leicester. At Boston, stole a watch and cash to the value of £100 belonging to another; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed for an offence of criminal damage. £100 fine, £30 compensation, £85 costs, no action taken on breach and order to continue.

Nathan John Wilson, 39, of no fixed abode. At Marks and Spencer, Market Place, Boston, stole three coats to the value of £108. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for two years, £108 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Grzegorz Mieszanek, 43, of Pulvertoft Lane, Boston. At Boston, stole bottles of alcohol to the total value of £49 belonging to Tesco store; at Boston, without good reason or lawful authority in a public two lock knives; at Boston stole various items to the value of £37.75 belonging to Wilkinson; at Boston, had a craft knife with fixed blade in Wilkinson, Pescod Square. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 15 days, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Breach of order

Sam Newton, 22, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At St Bedes Drive, Boston, and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, without reasonable excuse attended an address and communicated with someone which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order; conviction for an offence while a community order for an offence of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour was in force. Community order made, to include 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, order to continue.

Using a phone while driving

Kayleigh Turvey, 29, of Bull Drove, Wrangle. At Boston, drove on Skirbeck Road, while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.