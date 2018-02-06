COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Theft

Dariusz Kaczowski, 32, of Michael Moses Way, Swineshead. At Boston, stole aftershave to the value of £146, belonging to Oldrids, commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months. Detained in courthouse, detention deemed served by reason of time already spend in custody, no action taken on breach.

Daniel John Millar, c/o Hardwick Estate, Kirton. At Boston, stole jars of coffee to the value of £19.96 belonging to Poundstretcher. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge.

Speeding

Sheradon Goodhand, 28, of Sentence Crescent, Kirton. Speeding on the A6 between the junctions with B1357 Cowbit and B1166 Crowland. £106 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Aaron Clark, 30, of Coleby Road, Broxtowe. Speeding on the A52 Main Road in Leverton. £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Drunk and disorderly

Bradley Gratton, 32, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Market Place, Swineshead, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Tanya Maria Hough, 39, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; at Boston, assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty; at Boston, had, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. £50 compensation, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Romans Zavjalovs, 28, of Pen Street, Boston. At Boston, in Pen Street, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Rokas Prasciunas, 28, of Standish Grove, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Lister Way, Boston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millililitres of breath (legal limit 35). £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Jamie Robert Heaslip, 25, of Mayflower Close, Fishtoft. At Skegness, drove on Burgh Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Criminal damage

Katie Croker, 42, of Ash Court, Donington. At Gosberton Risegate, without lawful excuse damaged a Vauxhall Astra and a garden gate to the value of £1,504.98 belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made, to include alcohol treatment for six months and 120 hours’ unpaid work, £1,504 compensation.

Possession

Paul Anthony Hazzard, 39, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Skegness, had possession of 6.80g of MMB-FUBINACA, a controlled drug of class B; at Boston, had posession of 0.55g of MMB-FUBINACA, a controlled drug of class B. Community order made, to include drug rehabilitation for six months, £85 victim surcharge, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Assault

Gabriel Wieslaw Wojcieszko, 28, of Sleaford Road, Boston. Twice at Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Restraining order made for the purpose of protecting the victim, £366 fine, £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Joseph Darren Wilkinson, 21, of Eastwood Road, Fishtoft. At Fishtoft, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. £400 fine, £100 compensation, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Pawel Dominik Makota, 24, of Windsor Bank, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, to include 120 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Failure to comply

Mindaugas Vitunskas, 32, of Langley Mews, Kirton. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirement of a community order made by Boston Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment. Order to continue, ££200 fine.