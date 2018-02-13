COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Speeding

Tomas Domarkas, 25, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. Speeding on Cherry Holt Road, in Bourne. £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Ann Valerie Cordner, 77, of Priestley Close, Kirton. Speeding on the A151 Holbeach Road, at Spalding; speeding on the A52 Wainfleet Road, at Haltoft End. Two £305 fines, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points, disqualified from driving for six months.

Craig Paul Tyrone Mason, 36, of Rochford Crescent, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1166 Crowland and the B1357, at Cowbit. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Zygmantas Kromelys, 24, of Tunnard Street, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Remis Zasciurinskas, 26, of Winsover Road, Spalding. Speeding on Station Road, in Sutterton. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Petru Bacita, 35, of Blue Street, Boston. Speeding on the A16 at Crowland between the junctions of James Road/Peterborough and the B1166. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Joanne Beckford, 43, of Wainfleet Road, Thorpe St Peter. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Robert Jones, 68, of Trinity Road, Stamford. Speeding on the A16 at Sutterton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Mark Jason Nichols, 43, of Fairisle Close, Nottingham. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Motoring

Grzegorz Adam Wiglusz, 35, of Green Lane, Algarkirk. At Spalding, drove on West Elloe Avenue, while using a hand-held mobile telephone. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances found that it would impact on business and employees, and impact on wife and taking children to school, £335 fine, £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Travis Frederick Justin Curtis Mills, 19, of Viney Close, Peterborough. At Boston, drove on Sleaford Road, without a licence; at Boston, used a vehicle on Sleaford Road without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Sergejs Ivanovs, 30, of Joy Paine Close, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Spilsby Road, Boston, while disqualified from driving; at Boston, used a vehicle on Spilsby Road, Boston, without insurance. £480 fine, £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Stefanov Vasilev, 37, of Forest Dale, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Spilsby Road without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Andrzej Jerzy Klapec, 36, of West Street, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Lister Way, without insurance; at Boston, used a vehicle without a licence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £220 fine, licence endorsed with six points.

Radoslaw Jakub Ozog, 22, of Peck Avenue, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Woodville Road, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Mahmoud Ruswolpoor, 29, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Whiting Square without insurance; at Boston, used a vehicle on Whiting Square without a licence. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points, £146 fine.

Graham Stell, 63, of Monks Road, Swineshead. At Swineshead, being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on Black Jack Lane, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop; at Swineshead, drove a vehicle on Black Jack Lane without due care and attention. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Failure to provide

Aivars Kleins, 35, of Cummings Street, Derby. At Boston Police Station, on Lincoln Lane, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Piotr Januszko, 44, of West Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Tatjana Saveljeva, 46, of Hilda Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Drink-driving

Vadim Sterlea, 28, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Hartley Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £580 fine, £58 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Kestutis Tamulynas, 26, of Taylor Close, Boston. At Boston, drove on Skirbeck Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 27 months.

Theft

Andrew Alan Edward Stringer, 35, of Ward Crescent, Boston. At Boots the Chemist, in Market Place, Boston, stole six fragrance gift sets to the value of £68.50 belonging to Boots; at Oldrids Department Store, in Strait Bargate, Boston, stole three perfume gift sets to a value of £152 belonging to Oldrids; at Oldrids stole two Hugo Boss perfume gift sets to a value of £98 belonging to oldrids; at Oldrids, stole a Hugo Boss and Polo Red perfume gift sets to a value of £97 belonging to Oldrids. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £152 compensation, £98 compensation, £97 compensation.

Paul Anthony Hazzard, c/o Centrepoint Outreach, on Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, stole perfume to the value of £50 belonging to B&M Stores. Community order made, to include drug rehabilitation for six months, £50 compensation.

Nathan John Wilson, 39, of No Fixed Abode. At Boston, stole two jackets to the value of £78 belonging to Marks and Spencer; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence made for an offence of theft; at Boots the Chemist, Market Place, Boston, stole fragrance to the value of £50 belonging to Boots; at Lloyds Pharmacy, Boston, stole a Vape pen of a value unknown; at Aldi, in Queen Street, Boston, stole meat of an unknown value; at B&M Bargains, Lawrence Lane, Boston, stole coffee to the value of £12 belonging to B&M Bargains. Committed to prison for an overall length of 16 weeks, £12 compensation.

Gints Gedvards, 41, of No Fixed Abode and Boston. At Boston, stole one bottle of brandy to the value of £10.49 belonging to Aldi; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for an offence of theft. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days, £85 victim surcharge.

Tadas Nanys, 25, of Terrace Road, Boston. At Savers, in Market Place, Boston, stole 15 boxes of Nurofen to the value of £59.85; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, £120 fine.

Shaun Clive Overton, 40, c/o Centrepoint, Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, stole steak to the value of £7.98 belonging to Co-op; at Boston, stole various items to the value of £12 belonging to B&M Stores; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for three offences of theft; failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend planned office appointments. £7.98 compensation, £12 compensation, suspended sentence of two weeks suspended for 12 months imposed, no action taken on breach.

Breach of order

Robert Harry James Kent Carter-Surridge, 31, of Snaith Avenue, Fosdyke. At Boston, without reasonable excuse, went to an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Assault

Scott James Sands, 28, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Paul Robert Breen, 51, of Scarborough Bank, Stickford. At Spilsby, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £620 costs.