COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Theft

Daniel John Millar, 28, of Hardwick Estate, Kirton. At Boston, stole four jars of Nescafe coffee to the value of £20 belonging to Poundstretchers; at Boston, stole Joop Aftershave, to the value of £28 belonging to Boots the Chemist; several charges of commissioning further offences while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months and a suspended sentence imposed for multiple offences of theft; at Boston, stole beef joints to a value of £21 belonging to Aldi; at Heron Food Store, Wide Bargate, Boston, stole a packet of biscuits to the value of 69p; at Boston, stole steaks to the value of £12 belonging to Iceland Stores. Committed to prison for an overall length of 28 days (previously eight weeks suspended for 18 months, to include a curfew for six weeks with electronic monitoring and supervision for 12 months), £20 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £28 compensation, £21 compensation, detained in courthouse until court rises

Mark Williams, 42, of no fixed abode. At Asda Superstore, in Sleaford Road, Boston, stole a packet of Doritos to a value of £1. £1 compensation.

Edvinas Dzikavicius, 21, of no fixed abode. At Boston, stole two energy drinks to the value of £1.98 belonging to Heron Foods; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for six months for an offence of theft. Two £50 fines, £30 victim surcharge, detained in courthouse as detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Luke Newark, 35, of South Terrace, Boston. At Wide Bargate, Boston, stole five packets of batteries to the value of £25 belonging to Heron Foods. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Kevin James Bartholomew, 38, of Station Road, Wainfleet. At Market Place, Boston, stole four boxes of perfume to the value of £284 belonging to Boots the Chemist. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Evinas Dzikavicius, 21, of no fixed abode. At Oldrids Department Store, Strait Bargate, Boston, stole a fragrance to the value of £45; at Vodafone, in Strait Bargate, Boston, stole two Apple ear pods to the value of £55. Two £50 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, detained in the courthouse as detention was deemed served by time already spent in custody.

Tadas Nanys, 25, of Terrace Road, Boston. At Oldrids Department Store, stole Calvin Klein for Men eua de toilette to the value of £57; at Oldrids Department Stor stole a La Coste Jaune to a value of £47. Two £50 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, detained in courthouse as detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Amed Pelle, 24, of Park Lane, Nottingham. At Boots The Chemist, Market Place, Boston, stole razor blades to the value of £490; at Boston, wilfully obstructed constables in the execution of their duty; conviction of offences while two community orders made for offences of fraud were in force. Community order made to include 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Assault

Tom Stephen Williams, 20, of Toronto Street, Lincoln. At Coningsby, assaulted another thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for one year, to include 80 hours’ unpaid work, £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Shaun Andrew Lake, 39, of The Square, Toynton All Saints. At Westfield Avenue, Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a Ford Mondeo to the value unknown belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged, and the offence was racially aggravated within the terms of the Crime and Disorder Act. Community order made to include attending a building better relationships programme for 24 session and rehabilitation activities for a maximum of 20 days, restraining order made £250 compensation, £85 costs.

Alan Jeffrey Frederick Ebbutt, 38, of Grove Field Lane, Frieston. At Elizabeth Avenue, Tattershall Bridge, assaulted another by beating them; at Elizabeth Avenue, Tattershall Bridge, without lawful excuse, made a threat to kill another intending that person would fear that said threat would be carried out. Committed to prison for an overall length of 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, to include 24 days building better relationships programme and rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days, restraining order made, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Anthony James Ryan, 55, of Main Street, Mareham le Fen. At Mareham le Fen, assaulted another by beating them. £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Motoring

Jane Van Lier, 49, of Mill Lane, Gosberton. At Sutterton, drove on the B1397 Spalding Road without due care and attention. £325 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £625 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Jay Jordan Gilbert, 24, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Revesby Avenue, while disqualified from driving; at Boston, used a vehicle without insurance; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of excess alcohol and driving while disqualified. Committed to prison for an overall length of 22 weeks, £115 victim surcharge, £200 costs, disqualified from driving for four years.

Albert Sandovic, 36, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, was in charge of a vehicle on Woodville Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); used a vehicle on Woodville Road, Boston, without insurance. £483 fine, £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with 10 points.

Erkan Cagdas, 36, of Grand Sluice Lane, Boston. At Caenby Corner, drove a vehicle on the A15 while not wearing an adult seatbelt. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Tahir Mahmood, 46, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough. At Boston, used a vehicle on Carlton Road on which not every stop lamp was in good working order; at Boston, used a vehicle on Carlton Road, on which not every direction indicator was in good working order. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Remegiusz Stefanski, 21, of Pode Lane, Old Leake. At Boston, used a vehicle on Granville Street, without insurance; at Boston, drove on Granville Street without a licence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Speeding

Trevor Bradley, 56, of Tumby Road, Coningsby. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for one year.

Sam Broughton, 26, of Hale Lane, Frithville. Speeding on the B1192 Ferry Road, at Langrick. £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Lee Goodwin, 41, of Cardigan Close, West Bromwich. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. No totting disqualification after mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship found where it would have an effect on employment and family if disqualified, £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Brian Frederick Johnson, 63, of Amos Way, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. No totting disqualification after mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship were found where the defendant and wife would lose their home if disqualified, £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorse with three points.

Kristraps Bokmanis, 27, of Norfolk Street, Boston. Speeding on Holbeach Road, Spalding. £73 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Louanna Clarke, 28, of Seagate Terrace, Longsutton. Speeding on the A52 Butterwick. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Leondis Kitovs, 29, of Marian Road, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with B1166 and B1357 at Cowbit. £126 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Tomas Mrtvy, 28, of Welford Grove, Corby. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, New York. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Robin Stainton, 59, of Willoughby Road, Boston. Speeding on the A52 at Wainfleet Tofts. £35 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £35 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Dimitar Angelov Iliev, 32, of Sea Lane, Wrangle. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1166 and B1357 Cowbit. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Benjamin John Jackson, 35, of Station Road, Morton. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, Leverton. £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Alina Vasilevskaga Sadlak, 31, of Norfolk Street, Boston. Speeding on the A16 at Sutterton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Maria Ann Holland, 38, of Alexandra Road, Desborough. Speeding on the A16 at Sutterton. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Mark Andrew Burnett, 49, of Albany Road, Skegness. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Emma Dymock, 29, of Revesby Corner, Mareham le Fen. Speeding on the A153 Butts Lane, in Tattershall. £94 fine, £30 victim surcharge ,£85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

David Thomas Hunston, 42, of Union Road, Thorne. Speeding on the A52 Northbound, in Butterwick. £65 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

John David Mitchell, 42, of Church Road, Friskney. Speeding on Horncastle Road, in Wragby. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Jacqueline Woodhouse, 60, of Spilsby Road, New Leake. Speeding on the A52 main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Andrew Nicholas Capper, 63, of Wimpole Street, Chatteris. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £150 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Criminal damage

Benjamin John Peter Flatters, 27, of no fixed abode. At Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a Vauxhall Astra driver’s side window to the value unknown belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £75 compensation.

Russell Dean Read, 43, of Shaw Road, Kirton. At Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged household kitchen units and television to the value unknown belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Tom Neville Devine, 23, of Cope Court, Swineshead. At Boston, drove on George Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Rytis Martinkenas, 25, of Sunningdale Drive, Boston. At Boston, drove on Lister Way after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove without a licence. £300 fine, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge ,£85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Arkadiusz Majewski, 47, of King Street, Kirton. At King Street, Kirton, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 137 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspeded for 24 months, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 35 days, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Arturas Pimcenkovas, 31, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Surfleet, drove on the A16, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove while disqualified from driving; used a vehicle without insurance. Committed to prison for an overall length of 16 weeks, £115 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Aleksandr Volynec, 52, of Porcher Way, Boston. At Boston, drove on Frampton Place, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Framton Place, Boston, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Frampton Place, Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a Ford C Max to the value of £200 belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Frampton Place, Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Fydell Street, Boston, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them. Community order made, to include 200 hours’ unpaid work, disqualified from driving for 34 months, restraining order made, £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Piotr Marszalkiewicz, 28, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on High Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Wyberton, used a vehicle without insurance; at Wyberton, drove without a licence. Community order made, to include 10 days rehabilitation activity and 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Aurimas Lenkauskas, 24, of St Denys Road, Leicester. At Boston, drove on High Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £310 fine, £31 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Jack Taylor, 22, of Marshall Grove, Butterwick. At Main Road, Wrangle, drove on the A52 Main Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Wrangle, used a motor vehicle without insurance; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged property belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged, commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months for an offence of fraud. £66 fine, £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months, no action taken on breach.

Samuel George Calvert, 24, of Mary Lovell Way, Stickney. At Coningsby, drove a vehicle on Butts Lane, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; at Coningsby, used a vehicle on Butts Lane, without insurance. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Povilas Pielikis, 30, of Stenner Road, Coningsby. At Lincoln, drove on Broadgate after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £186 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Mateusz Marian Galwas, 23, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Boston, drove on St George’s Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrate’s Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months, £60 fine.

Possession

Maciej Kowalczyk, 25, of Trinity Street, Boston. At Boston, had possession of 0.27g of Methylmethcathinone, a controlled drug of class B; at Boston Police Station, Lincoln Lane, Boston, had possession of a small quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B. £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Failure to provide

Barrier Ian McColl, 27, of Shaw Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Pawel Koba, 41, of St Botolph’s Crescent, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Matthew Martin, 35, of Cut End Road, Fishtoft. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

William Spencer, 45, of Spilsby Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Jacek Tomasz Boho, 30, of Joy Paine Close, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Sexual offences act failure

Johnathan Thomas Smith, 51, of Toynton All Saints, Spilsby. At Boston, being a relevant offender within the terms of section 80 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements by failing to complete the periodic/annual notification by October 11, 2017. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Stolen Goods

David Brian Brocklesby, 29, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely an Ibiza Stand Up DJ Music System, to the value of £199, belonging to another by or for the benefit of another or dishonestly arranged to do, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods; conviction of an offence while a community order for the offences of theft x2 and fail to surrender was in force; at Boston, stole three bottles of wine to the value of £25.46 belonging to Co-op Store; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Community order made, to include six months drugs rehabilitation, and 10 days rehabilitation activity, £85 victim surcharge.

l More on www.bostonstandard.co.uk