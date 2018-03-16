COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Motoring

Rodney Bradshaw, 53, of Summerson Close, Donington. At Boston, used a vehicle on Queens Street without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Joshua Denton, 29, of Iris Crescent, Lincoln. At Boston, used a motor vehicle on Horncastle Road, without insurance; at Boston, drove a motor vehicle on Horncastle Road, without a licence. £600 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs licence endorsed with six points.

Ross Connor Findley, 24, of Gloucester Close, Skegness. At Friskney, drove on Burgh Road, without a licence; drove without insurance. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with eight points.

Paulius Katinas, 28, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on the A16 without an MOT. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Luke Moon, 18, of Eastwood Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, drove on Sydney Street, without a licence; at Boston, used a vehicle without insurance; at Boston, used a vehicle without an MOT. Two £40 fines, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Leslie Glen Frederick Morton, 33, of Langrick Road, Coningsby. At Ingoldmells, used a vehicle on Mayfield Road, without an MOT. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Cally Jackson, 28, of Redmoor Close, St Ives. At Boston, used a vehicle on London Road, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Marius Saukaitis, 36, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At the roundabout with Spilsby Road A16, Sausthorpe Road A158, drove a vehicle without due care and attention. £267 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Stefan Vasile David, 29, of Penny Hill, Holbeach. At Boston, used a vehicle on Pen Street, when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the rear offside wheel of the vehicle were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm throughout a continuous band. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 cpsts, licence endorsed with three points.

Edyinas Miliukas, 23, of Pump Square, Boston. At Boston, drove a motor vehicle on Argyle Street without a licence. £73 fine ,£30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Steven Raven, 48, of Haven Bank, New York. At Coningsby, drove a vehicle on Dogdyke Road without a licence. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Livtaras Valantinas, 23, of Park Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Skirbeck Road, when the rear nearside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had a cut in excess of 24 mm and deep enough to reach the ply or cord; at Boston, used a vehicle on Skirbeck Road, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Speeding

Tudorel Ene, 23, of Willoughby Road, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1166 Crowland and B1357 Cowbit. £41 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Laura Groom, 39, of Browning Avenue, Kettering. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £184 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Duran Guscott, 30, of Conway Avenue, Great Wakering. Speeding on the A16 at Sutterton. £183 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Edgaras Miliukas, 26, of Oakham Terrace, Boston. Speeding on the A52 main Road, Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Ella Murray, 27, of Nene Quay, Wisbech. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Vasile Sava, 36, of Manor Avenue, Fletton. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Dawid Wilk, 26, of Church End, Frampton. Speeding on the A151 Main Road, Whaplode. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

James Bates, 44, of Little Dowgate, Leverington. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Ethan Campbell-Whitehead, 25, of Spilsby Road, Eastville. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions of James Road/Peterborough Road and the B1166. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Sharon Churchill, 54, of Holway Road, Sheringham. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Laszlo Kope, 40, of Park Street, Burton Upon Trent. Speeding on the A52 Butterwick. £76 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Jaison Patel, 23, of Hill Rise, Greenford. Speeding on the A16 at Keal Cotes. £184 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Vilcinskis Vadims, 38, of Peck Avenue, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1166 Crowland and B1357 Cowbit. £116 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Failed to give information

Janis Kleins, 41, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Maris Stupins, 45, of Castle Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Breach of order

Simon Christopher Riley, 44, of Castledyke Bank, Antons Gowt. At Coningsby, without reasonable excuse, made contact with another, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 15 days, £85 victim surcharge ,£200 costs.

Alan Jeffrey Frederick Ebbutt, 38, of Grovefield Lane, Freiston. At Tattershal Bridge, without reasonable excuse, stayed at an address which he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of assault and threats to kill. Committed to prison for an overall length of 16 weeks, £115 victim surcharge.

Failure to comply

Matthew Dye, c/o West Parade, Spalding. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend planned supervision appointments on two dates; dealt with for the original offences of theft of three bottles of perfume to the value of £205 belonging to Oldrids, in Boston, theft of clothing valued at £27.99 belonging to Sports Direct in Spalding, theft of power tools and a cash register from B&Q in Spalding, trespass of Abbey Print in Spalding and theft of mobile phone and Caran D’ache pen; theft of £180 cosmetic products from Superdrug in Spalding, theft of five bottles of gin valued £256 belonging to Morrisonss, two charges of trespass and theft from Classic News, in Sheep Market, Spalding, including cigarettes/tobacco, scratch cards, cash and cash register and theft of six bottles of Cognac and six bottles of Whiskey value of £166 belonging to Morrisons, in Spalding. Sentenced to imprisonment for an overall length of 26 weeks, £115 victim surcharge.

Joseph Charles Richards, 41, of Taverner Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend as instructed for an appointment with the supervising officer on two dates. Order to continue, £10 fine.

Karolis Bieliauskas, 27, of Albert Court, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on two dates. Order varied to include 10 additional hours’ unpaid work (210 total), £75 costs.

Assault

Valentas Mickevicius, 31, of Norfolk Street, Boston. Twice at Boston, assaulted another by beating them, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings; at Boston, between January 2-31, 2018, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 30 days, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Phone

James Daniel Scott, 27, of Marsh Road, Kirton. At Boston, drove on John Adams Way while using a hand-held mobile phone. £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, driving licence with six points.