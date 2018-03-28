COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Speeding

Alyson Esteves Lauar, 35, of The Square, Kirton. Speeding on the A16 Crowland between the junctions of B1166 and James Road/Peterborough Road. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Erikas Balcius, 23, of Mayflower Road, Boston. Speeding on the A16 at Sutterton. £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Marksims Bondarcuks, 33, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. Speeding on Sleaford Road, Boston. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Charlotte Emma Dale, 23, of Dennison Street, York. Speeding on the A17 Station Road at Swineshead Bridge. £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Natalie Anne Lawrence, 27, of Lime Walk, Old Leake. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Stefanita Radu, 36, of Vauxhall Road, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, Leverton. £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Olegs Solomons, 38, of South End, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions of the B1357 Cowbit and B1166 Crowland. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Razvan Danpopa, 31, of Milford Road, Leicester. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

William Edward Pearson, 62, of Main Road, Sibsey. Speeding on the A16 Crowland, between the junctions with the B1166 and James Road/Peterborough Road. £67 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Malgorzata Andrejuk, 50, of Exeter Drive, Spalding. Speeding on the A52 at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Paul Martin Codling, 41, of Brand End Road, Butterwick. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, in New York, Wildmore. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Eisha Jade Beresford, 22, of Burnham Grove, Scawthorpe. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, Wildmore. £184 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Joseoh Bede Hodgson, 70, of Mayfield Place, Whitby. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, in New York, Wildmore. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Paul Johnson, 41, of Intake Road, Slaithwaite. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, Swineshead Bridge. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £30 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Povilas Paberzinis, 47, of Dennis Estate, Kirton. Speeding on the A!7 at Leadenham. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed three points.

Florin Vaduva, 27, of Sea Lane, Wrangle. Speeding on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Theft

Anthony Ian Cottingham, 28, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At Boston, stole a bag of frozen chips and frozen vegetables to the value of £1.68 belonging to Heron Foods. Discharged conditionally for six months, £1.68 compensation.

Failure to comply

Constantin Valentin Chiriac, 26, of Market Place, Wisbech. At Boston, drove a vehicle and failed to comply with light signals for the control of road traffic at a level crossing at Swineshead Reailway Station, Railway Line Road, Swineshead Bridge. £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Heather Garner, of Castle Square, Wyberton West, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £334 fine, £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Justas Lalandauskas, 25, of Carlton Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Drink-driving

Daniel Hopkin, 26, of Hesley Road, Harworth. At Coningsby, drove a vehicle on Old Boston Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £460 fine ,£46 victim surcharge, £85 cost, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Tomas Eskis, 26, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Kirton, drove a vehicle on Boston Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Kirton, used a motorvehicle on Boston Road without insurance; at Kirton, drove on Boston Road, without a licence. Community order made, to include alcohol abstinence for 90 days and 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Jonathan Joyce, 51, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Wainfleet Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 102 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £660 fine, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Gheorghe Scafucea, 25, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Skirbeck Road, Boston,. drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Community order made, to include 120 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Theft

Adam Clayton, 23, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, without the consent of the owner, or other lawful authority, took a Vauxhall for the use of himself or another; at Spalding, used a vehicle without insurance; at Boston, drove a vehicle without a licence. £140 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified for eight months.

Shaun Clive Overton, 40, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Pound Stretcher, Boston, stole batteries to the value of £25.93; commission of a further offence during the operational period of two suspended sentence orders for four offences of theft. Committed to prison for an overall length of six weeks, £115 victim surcharge.

Andrew Mark Woolhouse, 41, of Castleton Boulevard, Skegness. At Skegness, stole a joint of meat to the value of £2.99 belonging to Heron; at Skegness, stole a quantity of meat of a value unknown, belonging to Marks and Spencers; at Boston, stole aftershave, to the value of £60 belonging to Oldrids. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 months, £2.99 compensation, £70 compensation.

Simon John Wright, 40, c/o Castle Boulevard, Skegness. At Boston, stole aftershave to the value of £60 belonging to Oldrids; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for obstructing a PC and failing to comply with directions given by a PC. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days, £85 victim surcharge, no action taken on breach and order to continue.

Simion Jon Paul Edwards, 24, of no fixed abode. At B&M Bargains, Boston, stole a bottle of Aftershave and a packet of chewing gum to a value of £13. £13 compensation.

Mantas Junesevicius, 24, of no fixed abode. At Boston, stole meat and groceries of a value unknown belonging to Aldi. To be detained in the courthouse as detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Craig Charles Revell, 29, of Wellington Road, Boston. At Kingsway, Boston, stole meat to the value of £70 belonging to One Stop; at Superdrug, Silver Street, Boston, stole two fragrances and three packets of razors to a value unknown; at Oldrids Department Store, Strait Bargate, Boston, stole aftershave to the value of £62; at Oldrids, stole a duvet cover to a value unknown; at Oldrids stole a Jean Paul Gautier fragrance set to a value of £70; at Kingsway, stole coffee to the value of £45 belonging to One Stop; at Iceland, Wide Bargate, Boston, stole meat of an unknown value; at BP Garage, Eastwood Road, Fishtoft, stole meat to a value of £23.98; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for an offence of theft. Community order made, to include drug rehabilitation for six months, £70 compensation, £83.51, £61 compensation, £70 compensation, £45 compensation, £23.98 compensation, no action taken on breach and order to continue.

Edvinas Dzikavicius, 21, of no fixed abode. At Wilko, in Pescod Square, Boston, stole four integral 32gb memory cards to a value £70; at Asda Superstore, Sleaford Road, Boston, stole two packets of razors; at Poundstretchers, on Wide Bargate, Boston, stole drinks to a value between £5-8; at Vodafone, on Strait Bargate, Boston, stole Apple i-Pod accessorites to a value of £58. Detained in the courthouse until the court rose.

Assault

Scott Thomas Norman, 28, of Alan Road, Irthlingborough. At Benington, assaulted another by beating them; at Benington, without lawful excuse, damaged a wardrobe door, a CCTV system, an oven door, a shoe rack and a lamp of a value unknown belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made to include rehabilitation activity for 20 days, £350 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Stevie James Murphy, 31, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Lincoln Lane, Boston, had possession of two tablets of Diazepam, a controlled drug of class C; at Boston, without reasonable excuse, sent numerous messages to another which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for an offence of criminal damage. Committed to prison for an overall length of 18 weeks, diazepam to be forfeited and destroyed, £115 victim surcharge,£50 fine.

Andrew James Cowper-Johnson, 38, of Bramley Lane, Boston. At Spalding, assaulted another by beating them. £395 fine, £50 compensation, £39 victim surcharge, £300 costs.

Motoring

Dinca Fernando-Vasile, 22, of Haven Meadows, Boston. Used a vehicle on Thorold Street without insurance; at Boston, drove on Thorold Street without a licence; at Boston, used a vehicle on Thorold Street without an MOT. £660 fine and two £50 fines, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Katie Kitchen, 23, of Station Street, Donington. At Boston, used a motor vehicle on Albert Street, without insurance. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Arkadiusz Lukasz Czerwinski, 29, of Threadneedle Street, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Tattershall Road, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Sexual offence

Darusz Socha, 28, of Causeway, Wyberton. At Boston, recorded another person doing a private act with the intention that he would, for the purpose of obtaining sexual dgratification, look at an image of that other person doing the act, knowing that the other person did not consent to the recording of the act with that intention. Community order made, to include a maximum of 20 days rehabilitation activity and 80 hours’ unpaid work, sexual harm prevention order for 12 months made, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, defendant required to register with police for five years.

Ion Burclau, 34, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, being the driver of a vehicle caused it or part of it to stop in a pedestrian crossing controlled area of West Street. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Tomas Danilatis, 26, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Nelson Way without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Joshua Kyle Raggo, 23, of Medlock Place, Boston. Four charges that at Boston, used on Lister Way, a vehicle on which not every stop lamp was in good working order. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Karolis Ragelis, 23, of Rightwell East, Bretton. At Kirton, used a vehicle on the A16 without insurance. £85 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with six point.

Charalambos Harry Christou, 61, of Addington Drive, North Finchley. At Old Leake, permitted another to use a vehicle on Church Road without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances where the court found exceptional hardship where the effect on his business and finances could include losing home if disqualified, £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Sheridan Stephen Judge, 20, of Old Main Road, Scamblesby. At Coningsby, drove a vehicle on Old Boston Road, without due care and attention. £143 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Stolen goods

Pawel Banaszczyk, 27, of Park Road, Boston. At Cash Generator, of High Street, Boston, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely an iPod and carpet cutter of a value unknown belonging to another by or for the benefit of another, or dishonestly arranged to do so, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods; at Boston, had without him, without good reason or lawful authority, in Cash Generator, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a locking carpet knife. Community order made , to include 60 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, order made to deprive the defendant of his rights to a locking carpet knife.

Criminal Damage

Raymond Grice, 19, of High Street, Spilsby. At Wrangle, without lawful excuse damaged a toy pram of a value unknown belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Kieron Thomas Major, 28, of no fixed abode. At Coningsby, without lawful excuse, damaged a window to the value unknown belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £50 compensation.

Reece Kia Leusby, 22, c/o Alma Avenue, Skegness. At James Street, Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged clothing and bedding to the value of £200 belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Restraining order made, £200 compensation.

Possession

Krzystof Zak, 37, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, had possession of a quantity of amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B; at Boston, had possession of a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B. £125 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, drugs to be forfeit and destroyed.

Levi Danal Emmanuel, 26, of Witham Street, Boston. At Boston, had possession of 1g of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Renaldas Steponaitis, 23, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Fenside Road, Boston, had possession of a small quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B; at Boots, in Warrington, stole a Philips toothbrush and a Philips shaver to a total value of £534.98; failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments as requested, dealt with for original offences of theft of roof mountings and failing to surrender. £60 fine, £85 costs, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed, two £150 fines, £534.98 compensation.

Dog

Lewis Judd, 20, of Newgate Road, Spalding. At Tattershall, was the owner of an Alsation which was dangerously out of control in a field off Hunters Lane and whilst so out of control injured another; at Coningsby, was the owner of an Alsation which was dangerously out of control in Orchard Way and whilst so out of control injured another. £80 fine, £85 compensation, £85 costs, £120 fine, £974.40 compensation.

Jessica Richardson, 19, of Orchard Way, Coningsby. At Tattershall, was the owner of an Alsation which was dangerously out of control in a field off Hunters Lane and whilst so out of control injured another. Unless the dog is kept under proper control, it must be destroyed; £80 fine, £85 compensation, £85 costs.

Failure to provide

Nicola Jean Harris, 53, of Lacey’s Lane, Leverton. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £100 fine, £100 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Kamil Popielnicki, 28, of Argyle Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Ian Kendall, 62, of Commercial Road, Spalding. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £200 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.