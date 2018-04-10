COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Motoring

Grzegorz Stanislaw Bialek, 42, of Broadfield Street, Boston. At Old Leake, drove on the A52 Old Main Road without a licence. £155 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Keith Lofthouse, 59, of East Fen Lane, Stickney. At Stickney, used a vehicle on the A16 without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances in that exceptional hardship was found where he needed to drive for and to get to employment, £173 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with six points.

Piotr Olijnyk, 28, of Kingsway, Boston. At Kirton, drove on the A16 without a licence; used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Speeding

David Kenneth Hewson, 51, of Willowmere Park, Harthorn Hill, Dogdyke. Speeding on the B1192 Ferry Road, in Langrick. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Paul David Pocklington, 49, of Fen Road, Little hale. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances in that exceptional hardship was found in the impact on his business, the impact on his wife and the care for her and the impact on his employees, £139 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Darren John Ramsell, 45, of Station Street, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Wainfleet Road, at Haltoft End; speeding on the A631 High Street at Corringham. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances where exceptional hardship was found that contact with his children would suffer, and there would be loss of employment and loss of home, two £77 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

David Padley, 48, of Chapel Lane, Sibsey. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Driving without due care and attention

Obioma Kenneth Nwaogu, 36, of Algitha Road, Skegness. At Hubberts Bridge, Boston, drove on Station Road, without due care and attention. No totting disqualification due to exceptional hardship being found of the loss of employement and the impact on his wife, £197 fine, £30 victim surchagre, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Statutory declaration

Tracy Ann Ford, 39, of Riverside, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction by a single magistrate for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle. Statutory declaration made and case reopened, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Failure to provide

Trevor Patrick Winestein, 57, of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. No totting disqualification due to exceptional hardship found that he would lose employment, his wife was in poor health and he would lose his home, £415 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Nicu Galiciu, 27, of Frampton Place, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine ,£66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Dainius Gudavicius, 27, of Glen Drive, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Johannes Cornelius Pretorius, 47, of Green Lane, Old Leake. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine ,£66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Resisted police

Liam Jake Stark, 24, of Causeway, Wyberton. At Boston resisted a constable in the execution of his duty. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.