COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Speeding

Michael Carolan, 61, of Lowther Street, York. Speeding on the A17 Station Road. £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Deborah Marie Boy, 36, of Princes Street, Sutton Bridge. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £30 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Joanne Griffiths, 47, The Covert, of Hunters Lane, Tattershall. Speeding on the A17 Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Krysztof Wisniewski, 30, of Chestnut Avenue, Spalding. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Karlis Tase, 61, of Beech Avenue, Nottingham. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £45 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Mindaugas Dambrauskas, 32, of Mill Gate, Newark on Trent. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Matthew Eastaugh, 30, of Manor Road, Bungay. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Adrian Forrest, 60, of Barnack Road, Stamford. Speeding through the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £35 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Catherine Gibson, 34, of Garden Terrace, Newstead. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, Swineshead Bridge. £35 fine, ££30 victim surcharge, £35 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Failure to comply

Mason George Dixon, 18, of no fixed abode. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Boston Magistrates’ Court for offences of assault and criminal damage by failing to attend two planned office appointments. Order revoked and new community order made to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 25 days.

Peter Jonathon Hall, age not stated, of Grand Sluice Lane, Boston. Being the owner of land on Grand Sluice Lane, Boston, did fail to comply with a notice served on March 23, 2016, by Boston Borough Council requiring steps to be taken within three months to abate injury caused to amenity of the area and/or adjoining area.£660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £363.47 costs.

Driving while using mobile

Matas Gedmintas, 22, of Wing Drive, Boston. At Boston, drove on Lister Way, while using a hand-held mobile phone. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

MOToring

Donna Blair, 43, Sprigs Road, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough. Used on the A52 a vehicle which had no MOT. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Grzelak Blazej Pawel, 24, of Witham Bank West, Boston. At Boston, drove on West Street, while not wearing a seatbelt. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Remigiusz Stefanski, 21, of Pode Lane, Old Leake. At Grantham, used on Granville Street a vehicle without an MOT. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Vasil Ivanov, 37, of Shaw Lane, Old Leake. At Wragby, used a vehicle on the A158 without insurance. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, disqualified from driving for seven days.

Shaun Julian Bradbury, 28, of Princess Road, Kirton. At Wyberton, drove a vehicle on West End Road, Wyberton, while disqualified from driving; at Wyberton, used a vehicle without insurance. £325 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Failure to provide

Algirdas Giedraitis, 28, of Alcorn Green, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Stanislav Iliev, 36, of Rose Place, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

drink-driver

Arkadiusz Arlak, 33, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); twice drove a vehicle on Peck Avenue, Boston, without a licence; used a vehicle on Peck Avenue, without insurance. Two £315 fines, £30 victim, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Viesturs Jekmovs, 37, of Spilsby Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Irby Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove a vehicle without insurance. £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 27 months.

Assault

Gareth Andrew Brown, 31, of Fieldfare Croft, Boston. Four charges that at Birmingham, he assaulted another by beating them. Committed to prison for an overall length of 24 weeks, restraining order made, £300 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £300 costs.

Adrian Robert Whiting, 29, of Linley Drive, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, to include 24 days building better relationships programme and a maximum of 125 days rehabilitation activity, restraining order made to protect victim, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Tobias George Wood, 33, of Hobhole, Old Leake. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 18 months for a racially aggravated section four offence. £341 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 cost, no action taken on breach and order to continue.

Matty Christopher Ackroyd, 18, of Maud Street, Boston. Twice at Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, without lawful excuse damaged a bra to an unknown value belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made to include 120 hours’ unpaid, restraining order made, £10 compensation, £40 costs.

drunk and disorderly

Michael Peter Patton, 28, of No Fixed Abode. At Station Road, Kirton, was guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; at Boston failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings; at Curry King, Station Road, Kirton, with intent to cause another harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated. Committed to prison for an overall length of 11 weeks, restraining order made, £115 victim surcharge.

Criminal damage

Maciej Drewniak, 23, of no fixed abode. At Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a window to a value unknown belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Boston, stole CDs and a computer hard drive of a value unknown belonging to another; Lincolnshire, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Francesco Manuel, 52, of Rockdale Road, Sevenoaks. Twice at Boston, assaulted another. Community order made, to include 200 hours’ unpaid work, restraining order made, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Laurentiu Moloaga, 32, of Witham Riverside Mews, Boston. At Emery Lane, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. £375 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Violent manner

Ryus Robert John William Noakes, 20, of Wide Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, behaved in a violent manner, namely kicking and biting at officers, in Boston Police Station. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Bladed article

William Brendon Smith, 28, of Middlegate Road West, Frampton. At Boston, had, without good reason or lawful authority in Tattershall Road, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, knife to be forfeited and destroyed.