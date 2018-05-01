COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Speeding

John Michael Gavin, 36, of Stumpcross Lane, Boston. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at New York School in Wildmore. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Angelaa Diana Tavares Gongalves, 33, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £72 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

William Main, 54, of Boscombe Street, North Reddish. Speeding on Sleaford Road, in Boston. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Marek Cezary Mol, 53, of Witham Street, Boston. Twice caught speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1166 Crowland and the B1357 Cowbit. Two £88 fines, two £30 victim surcharges, two orders for £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Maria Liszkai, 59, of Drummond Road, Skegness. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Dominic Macdonald, 47, of Horselease Close, Great Oakley, Corby. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Marina Matulevic, 37, of Red Lion Street, Boston. Speeding on the A151 Main Road, at Whaplode. £76 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Rima Gedminiene, 44, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. Application to reopen a case following conviction for an offence of speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. Case reopened and sentence set aside, new sentence £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Michael Baldwin, 52, of Main Road, Stickney. Two charges of speeding on the A16 at Crowland between the junctions with the B1166 and James Road/Peterborough Road. Two £146 fines, £30 victim surcharge, two orders for £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Sally Elms, 51, of Holmes Road, Kirton. Speeding on the A17 at Little Sutton. £232 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Diana Carter, 82, of Allington Garden, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Evan Morgan Jenkins, 38, of Rowdyke Lane, Wyberton. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £280 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Motoring

Steven Poore, 49, of Highgate, Leverton. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Spilsby Road, without a licence; drove without an MOT. Two £220 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Dmitrij Pecko, 32, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Thorold Street, without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances in that exceptional hardship was found that he would lose employment and home if disqualified. £230 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Nicoleta Mihalescu, 28, of Gipsey Drove, Friskney. At Boston, used a vehicle on John Adams Way, without insurance. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with six points.

Failure to provide

Vladimaras Rimikis, 39, of Boston Road, Kirton. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Svajunas Puskepalis, 26, of Horace Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Lyndsey Teft, 33, of Parthian Avenue, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Vasile Dumitrescu, 28, of London Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Restraining order

Lee Martin Bedford, 35, of Woodside, Boston. At Boston, without reasonable excuse, contacted another through numerous emails and in person, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Skegness Magistrates’ Court; application made to extend said restraining order. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, £115 victim surcharge, restraining order varied.

Failure to comply

Ricky James Earle, 28, of Chapel Road, Old Leake. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unplanned work appointments on two dates. Dealt with for original offence of drink driving by committed to prison for two months suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Possession

Paul Anthony Hazzard, 39, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, had possession of a quantity of Mamba MMB-Fubinaca, a controlled drug of class B. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge, £40 costs, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Levi Danal Emmanuel, 26, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, had possession of a quantity of a clear wrap containing a green substance later confirmed to be a synthetic cannabinoid, a controlled drug of class B. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, drug to be forfeited and destroyed.

Drug-driving

Vladimir Ivanov, 35, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Tunnard Street, Boston, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis Delta-9-Tetrahyrdrocannabinol in his blood equalled 7.4 micrograms of alcohol per litre of blood (legal limit 2); at Boston, used a vehicle on Tunnard Street, Boston, without insurance; at Boston, drove a vehicle on Tunnard Street, without a licence. £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Assault

Laura Jane Keeley, 36, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. £80 fine, £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Theft

Arturs Potapkins, 31, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Lawrence Lane, Boston, stole two boxes of Bold detergent to the value of £13.98 belonging to B&M Bargains. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Helmuts Slaidins, 43, of Almond Walk, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Fenside Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal drive 35). Community order made to include 140 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Failed to stop

Maksims Mustermans, 40, of Allington Garden, Boston. At Boston, being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on Frampton Place an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another nine vehicles, failed to stop; also having not given a name or address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do so, failed to report the accident as soon as possible; also drove without due care and attention; drove without a licence. Two £250 fines, £166 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with eight points.

Statutory Declaration

Andrzej Janusz Sawczak, 36, of Eastwood Road, Boston. Twice appeared before the court in order to make statutory declarations for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver/rider of a vehicle. Statutory declaration made and sentence set aside. New sentence: two £86 fines, licence endorsed with three points, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Rebecca Rankine, 26, of Hudson Drive, Coningsby. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration followingon conviction for an offence of failing to provide the information of the driver of a motorvehicle; speeding on Langrick Road, at Wildmore. Statutory declaration made and sentence set aside, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.