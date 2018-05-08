COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Motoring

Mantas Slevinskas, 20, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Castle Street, without insurance; drove without a licence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Using a phone while driving

Mark Stephen Hooker, 32, of Farrington Crescent, Lincoln. At Boston, drove on Kingsway Junction of Wellington Road while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Failure to provide

Pedro Fonseco, 50, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Ignas Bagdonas, 28, of Banks Avenue, Spalding. At Lincoln Lane, Boston, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had commmitted an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Drunk and disorderly

Andrej Bochniak, 33, of Green Lane, Algarkirk.At Spalding, in a public place, namely Hawthorne Bank, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Daniel Emerson, 18, of Holly Cottage, Wythes Lane, Fishtoft. At Boston, drove on Clampgate Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £81 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Theft

Amit Sharma, 38, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, stole 10 jackets to the value of £450 belonging to Marks and Spencer Stores; twice at Boston, stole eight jumpers to the value of £236 belonging to Marks and Spencer; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for six months for four thefts, failing to surrender and making off without payment; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for five offences of theft, making off without payment and failure to surrender. Community order made, to include drug rehabilitation for six months, £450 compensation, two lots of £236 compensation, £50 fine,

Driving while disqualified

Leszek Gabrowski, 48, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on James Street, while disqualified from driving; at Boston, used a vehicle without insurance. Committed to prison for an overall length of 12 weeks, £115 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with six points.

Robert Anthony Manning, 63, of Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke. At Boston, drove on Norfolk Street, while disqualified from driving; used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualfied from driving for 12 months.

Aiding and abetting

Ricky Trevor Wade, 26, of Main Road, Brothertoft. At Boston, aided, abetted, counselled and procured another without lawful excuse to damage a dwelling on Eastwood Road, to the value of £50 belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Boston, aided, abetted, counselled and procured another without lawful excuse to damage a Land Rover parked on Margaret Drive, to the value unknown, belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Butterwick, aided, abetted, counselled and procured another without lawful excuse to damage a dwelling on Church Road, to the value of £30 belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Boston, aided, abetted, counselled and procured another without lawful excuse to damage a dwelling on King Street, to the value of £80 belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Swineshead, aided, abetted, counselled and procured another without lawful excuse to damage a Vauxhall Astra, parked on High Street, to the value of £75 belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or bring reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £120 fine, £25 compensation, £85 costs, £15 compensation, £40 compensation, £37.50 compensation.

Speeding

Marius Dumitrascu Popescu, 30, of Stells Lane, Boston. Speeding on Sleaford Road, in Boston. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Rebecca Ashton, 54, of Church Lane, Silk Willoughby. Speeding on Sleaford Road, in Boston. £71 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Sean Patrick Enright, 55, Harrington Street, Cleethorpes. Speeding at New York School, Wildmore. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with four points.

Stephen James Fenton, 22, of Thornfield Grove, Middlesbrough. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Mustafa Kamaran, 42, of Tooley Street, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton; speeding on the A17 at Little Sutton. £440 fine, £220 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £30 victim surcharge, two orders for £85 costs, licence endorsed with seven points.