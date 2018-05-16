COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Trespass

Romuldas Anthanvicious, 22, c/o HMP Wandsworth. At Boston, entered as a trespasser Asda stock room, and stole therein alcohol to the value of £60; at Boston, stole groceries of an unknown value belonging to Asda; at Boston, resisted a constable in the execution of his duty. Detained in the courthouse as detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Threatening/abusive words/behaviour

Matthew David Hickman, 37, of no fixed abode. At Boston, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for an offence of harassment. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, detained in the courthouse as detention deemed served by time already spent in custody, no action taken on breach and order to continue.

Speeding

Zain Ulhaq, 30, of Hawkesmoor Road, Bewbush. Speeding on the A16 at Sutterton. £68 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Anthony Darren Stocks, 32, of Redbourne Way, Scunthorpe. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton; speeding on the A17 Station Road at Swineshead Bridge. Two £220 fines, two £30 victim surcharges, two orders for £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Mahmud Hussain, 46, of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Craig Rothwell, 36, of Ross Close, Lincoln. Speeding on Fodderdyke Bank in Midville. £565 fine, £56 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Paul Bennett, 52, of Brook Lane, London. Speeding on B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Andrew John Button, 46, of Ings Lane, Waltham. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Linda Boulton, 29, of Maple Drive, Johnstone. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Mark Jason Nichols, 43, of Fairisle Close, Nottingham. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Anthony Frost, 44, of Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Speeding on the A16 at Sutterton. £260 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Helen Masters, 32, of Golden Cross Terrace, Swineshead. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, New York School. £215 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Joe Prestedge, 40, of The Gelebe, Lavendon. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £230 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Robert John Tait, 38, of Wrangle Bank, Wrangle. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1357 Cowbit and B1166 Crowland. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

William Wallis, 25, of the 3222 Pearcroft to Epney, Saul. Speeding on the A16 at Sutterton. £62 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Motoring

Vasil Vasilev, 37, of Forest Dale, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on West Street without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Katie Kitchen, 23, of Station Street, Donington. At Boston, used a vehicle on Albert Street without an MOT. £43 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Ramunas Sarpnickas, 37, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on London Road without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Peter John Bastow, 49, of Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay. At Boston, drove a vehicle on the A16 Sibsey Road, without due care and attention. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Also appeared in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information - statutory declaration made and adjourned to Bedfordshire Magistrates’ Court.

Argis Putrasevics, 25, of Castle Square, Wyberton West Road, Boston. At London Road, Wyberton, drove while disqualified from driving; used a vehicle without insurance, drove without a licence; at London Road, Wyberton, wilfully obstructed constables in the execution of their duty; at Boston, drove on London Road, while disqualified from driving, used a vehicle without insurance. Community order made, to include curfew for three months and 200 hours’ unpaid work, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Arturas Arbasauskas, 35, of Hansard Close, Norwich. At Kirton, used a vehicle on the A16 without insurance; drove without a licence. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Daniel Shane Greenacre, 30, of Staneish Grove, Boston. At Kirton, used a vehicle on Drainside South, without insurance. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Tatiana Hilton, 26, of Willington Road, Kirton. At Boston, used a vehicle on Willington Road, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Vladisav Markov, 28, of Emery Lane, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Lister Way, without insurance. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Arturas Konzerskis, 31, of Fieldfare Croft, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Fieldfare Croft, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, six points.

Marco Paulo Moreira, 36, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on High Street, without insurance; used a vehicle without an MOT. £660 fine, £220 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualfied from driving for six months.

Nectu Viorel, 26, of Boston Road, Kirton. At Boston, used a vehicle on South End without an MOT. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Failure to provide

Matthew Knowles, 63, of Brand End Road, Butterwick. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Vasile Popovici, 48, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. At West Parade, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances, which include the loss of employment, the impact on his monther in Romania and the loss of his house. £600 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Tammy Louise Brown, 30, of Folly Lane, Stickney. At West Parade, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Dzintars Cica, 24, of George Street, Boston. At West Parade, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Sergejs Kuznecovs, 51, of Rose Place, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Antonio Alberto De Oliveira Alves, 57, of Carlton Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances where exceptional hardship was found in that he would lose his employment and accomodation and would not be able to take another employee to work, £375 fine, £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Driving while using a phone

Dean Seiner, 33, of Puritan Way, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Carlton Road when using a hand-held mobile telephone. £73 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Drink-driving

Vytautas Jankus, 38, of Porcher Way, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Sleaford Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 127 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for an offence of drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven years. Committed to prison for an overall length of eight weeks, £115 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for 60 months, suspended sentence imposed.

Dave Lennon, 73, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Boston, drove on Saundergate Lane, Wyberton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliitres of breath (legal limit 35). £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Florin Stancu, 37, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Sleaford Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Boston, used a vehicle without insurance; at Boston, drove a vehicle without a licence. Community order made, to include 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Francesio David Walliams, 31, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, drove on Fishtoft Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Glenn Brookes, 27, of Sleaford Road, Tattershall. At Boston, drove on Bunting Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged the windscreen of a VW Golf of unknown value under £5,000 belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Boston, without the consent of the owner took a VW Golf for the use of himself or another. Community order made, to include participation in a 24 day programme and a maximum of 20 days rehabilitation activity, £30 fine, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Theft

Daniel John Millar, 28, c/o Centre Point, Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, stole laundry detergent to the value of £29.97 belonging to B&M Stores; at Boston, stole steak to the value of £20 belonging to the Co-Operative Stores; at Boston, stole fragrances to the value of £119.97 belonging to TK Maxx Stores; at Boston, stole a quantity of meat to the value of £18 belonging to Co Op; at Boston, stole quantity of meat to the value of £45.81 belonging to Co Op. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activitiy for a maximum of 15 days, criminal behaviour order made for two years prohibiting him from entering retail premises within the DPPO area of Boston, £29.97 compensation, £20 compensation, £119.97 compensation; £15.96 compensation, £45.81 compensation.

Benjamin James Swainsbury, 35, of South Terrace, Boston. At Market Place, in Boston, stole air fresheners to the value of £19.96 belonging to Savers; at Market Place, Boston, stole air fresheners to the value of £29.93 belonging to Savers. £19.96 compensation, £29.93 compensation ordered.

Ben Antony Creek, 30, of Brewster Road, Boston. At Boston, stole four jackets to the value of £400 belonging to TK Maxx. £250 fine, £400 compensations, £85 costs.

John Gerald Rogan, 39, of Redstone Caravan Site, Redstone Road, Boston. At Boston, stole clothing to the value of £975 belonging to Marks and Spencer; at Boston, stole clothing to the value of £272.50 belonging to Marks and Spencer; at Boston Shopping Park, Horncastle Road, stole razor blades to the value of £150 belonging to Iceland. Community order made, to include drug rehabilitation for six months, and rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days, £975 compensation, £150 compensation.

Nathan Matthew Minto, 36, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston,stole chocolate to the value of 0.39p belonging to Bargain Buys; at Boston, stole perfumes, to the value of £140 belonging to Lloyds Pharmacy; at Boston, had possession of 0.29g of diamorphine, a controlled drug of clas A. Community order made, to include drug rehabilitation under direction of Addaction as a non-resident for six months, £39 compensation, £140 compensation, drug to be forfeited and destroyed.

Drunk and disorderly

Anna Louise Hoyles, 33, of Craythorne Lane, Boston. At Boston, in a public place namely Market Place, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Assault

Edgar Urbanovic, 25, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Cisalda Mussagy, 24, of Kings Road, Spalding. At Boston Police Station, assaulted a constable in the execution of his dury; twice at Boston Pilgrim Hospital assaulted another by beating them; at Boston Police Station, resisted a constable in the execution of his duty; at Cradge Bank, Spalding, assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty; at Cradge Bank, Spalding, resisted a constable in the execution of her duty. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to include 12 months supervision and up to a maximum of 20 days rehabilitation activity, £100 compensation, £85 costs, £75 compensation, £100 compensation.

Breach of order

Gary Michael Tutty, 37, of no fixed abode. At Boston, without reasonable excuse, entered Marks and Spencers which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, detained in courthouse as detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Failure to comply

Rafal Wladyslaw Musialek, 43, of Carlton Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order made for an offence of excess alcohol by failing to attend a planned unpaid work appointment. Order to continue, suspended sentence varied to extend deadline for completion of unpaid work, £50 fine, £85 costs.

Daniel Graham Green, 36, of Queen Street, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing without reasonable excuse to attend a planned office appointment on two dates. Order to continue, varied to include rehabilitation activity for up to a maximum of 15 days.

Cosmetic offences

Katarzyna Beta Jamroz, 37, of Friar Way, Boston. At Boston, with a view to gain for himself or another, or with intent to cause loss to another, and without the consent of the proprietor had possession, custody or control in the course of a business, goods - namely a bottle of ‘Forbidden Euphoria’ eau de parfum, which bore, or the packaging of which bore, a sign identical to or likely to be mistaken for a registered trade produce, namely Calvin Klein, with a veiw to him or another selling the said goods; also faced seven similar charges for a bottle of ‘Dolce’ identical to Dolce & Gabbana, a bottle of ‘Farenheit’ identical to Dior, a bottle of ‘Armour’ identical to Kenzo, a bottle of ‘Coco’ identical to Chanel, a bottle of ‘Yellow’ identical to Puma, a bottle of ‘Active Bodies’ identical to Adidas and a wallet which bore a sign identical to MK Michael Kors; at Boston, contravened regulations on Cosmetic Products in that as a distributor, they made available on the market produce namely a ‘Dior Farenheit’ without veryfying the labelling information provided for, namely a date of minimum durability, was present; faced two similar charges where a ‘Dior J’Adore did not have date of minimum durability, batch number of list of ingredients, a ‘Christian Dior Hypnotic Poison’ did not have minimum durability and list of ingredients; at Boston acquired, used or had possession of criminal property, namely 1,670 illicit cosmetic products. Committed to prison for an overall length of eight weeks suspended for 18 months, to include supervision for 18 months and 200 hours’ unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £5,157.23 costs, all items seized to be forfeited and disposed of as seen fit by Trading Standards.

Criminal damage

Gary Race Gosling, 29, of Poppy Drive, Coningsby. At Poppy Drive, without lawful excuse, damaged a doorway to the value of £500 belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Poppy Drive, being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued failed to comply with that notice in that he attended an addresss and caused criminal damage to the door and harassment to the residents. £100 compensation, £50 fine.

Statutory declaration

Pawel Koba, 41, of Tannery Close, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the driver/rider of a vehicle; new offence of Speeding on the A151 Main Road, at Whaplode, £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.