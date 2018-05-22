COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Police

Nuno Miguel Ferreira Ramos, 41, of Norfolk Place, Boston. At Church Lane, Sutterton, obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty. £166 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Aaron Jobson, 21, of no fixed abode. At Lincoln Lane, Boston, behaved in a violent manner, namely violently resisting officers, then attempting to headbutt and then knee strike a PC in Boston Police station; at Market Place, Boston, stole cosmetics to the value of £11.98 belonging to Boots; twice at Tunnard Street, Boston, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty; at Tunnard Street, Boston, resisted a constable in the execution of his duty. Committed to prison for an overall length of 16 weeks and five days, £11.98 compensation, £100 compensation, £75 compensation.

Driving without due care and attention

Michael Newman, 64, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At Boston, drove a mechanically propelled vehicle on West End Road without due care and attention. £291 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 30 days.

Dogs

Jelena Stoma, 57, of Fieldfare Croft, Boston. At Boston, was in charge of a dog, namely Sky, an American Bulldog, which was dangerously out of control at an address in Fieldfare Croft, and whilst so out of control injured another. Order that unless the dog is securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person and also kept on a lead at all times in public places, as well as not be permitted into the garden when legally permitted visitors attend, it must be destroyed, £80 fine, £230 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Failure to provide

Elliot Would, 25, of Bernside Grove, Nottingham. At Police Station, Lincoln Lane, Boston, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen, or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; at Sleaford Road, Boston, drove while disqualified from driving; used a vehicle without insurance. Committed to prison for 17 weeks suspended for 12 months, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 15 days, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Drink-driving

Paul Hicks, 32, of Margaret Drive, Boston. At John Adams Way, Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £170 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Vitalie Nicula, 28, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on West Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove without a licence; used a vehicle without insurance. Community order made, to include 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for two years.

Robertas Nikandrovas, 47, of Dock Terrace, Boston. At Boston, was in charge of a mechanically propelled vehicle on Skirbeck Road, whilst unfit to drive through drink. £270 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months,

Vytautas Useckas, 30, of Carver Road, Boston. At Liquorpond Street, Boston, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood (legal limit 35); drove a vehicle without a licence; used a vehicle without insurance. £280 fine, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Raimondas Marciulionis, 34, of Wellington Street, Lincoln. At Boston, was in charge of a motorvehicle on Aldi Car Park, Queen Street, Boston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Charles Richard Slattery, 21, of Park Lane, Rotherham. At Boston, drove a vehicle on John Adams Way after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Boston, used a vehicle without insurance; drove a vehicle without a licence; at Boston, drove a vehicle and failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a red traffic signal, lawfully placed on or near John Adams Way. Two £120 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Driving while disqualified

Donatas Miksys, 24, of Windsor Bank, Boston. At Skegness, drove on Burgh Road, while disqualified from driving; used a vehicle without insurance. Community order made, to include 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Luke Roger Courtney, 27, of Snaith Avenue, Fosdyke. At Boston, drove a vehicle on London Road, while disqualified from driving; used a vehicle wihtout insurance; at Boston, knowing that a conveyance, namely a Ford Focus, had been taken without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, drove said conveyance. Two £120 fines, £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with eight points.

Assault

Christopher Kenneth Hall, 33, of High Street, Boston. At Medlock Place, Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Medlock Place, Boston, attended and made contact with another which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for an overall length of eight weeks, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Motoring

George Henry Bamsey, 19, of Ribey Road, Gainsborough. At Gosberton, drove on High Street, while disqualified; used a vehicle without insurance; drove without a licence; at Grantham, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely car fuel, was required or expected, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £35.19; failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order for the original offences of driving while disqualified and taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner, by failing to attend as instructed for two planned supervision appointments. Committed to detention in a young offender institution for an overall length of 16 weeks, £115 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sebastian Lee Stanberry, 37, of Albert Avenue, Gedney. At Sutterton, drove on the A16 without a licence. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Vakaris Barcius, 44, of Windsor Bank, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Fydell Street, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Ioan-Florin Comiza, 29, of Langrick Road, Coningsby. At Coningsby, drove on the B1192 Langrick Road, without due care and attention; used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with eight points.

Benas Leknickas, 26, of Boston Road, Kirton. At Low Fulney, drove a motor vehicle on the B1165 Rangell Gate, without a licence. £86 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Donatas Motuzis, 19, of Victoria Place, Boston. At Boston, drove on Fydell Crescent, without a licence; used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Anatoliy Velikov, 28, of Shaws Lane, Old Leake. At Boston, used a vehicle on Spilsby Road, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with eight points.

Daniel Peter Beckson, 38, of West Fen Drainside, Frithville. At Boston, used a motor vehicle on Broadfield Lane, without insurance; drove without a licence. £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Hristov Budyonov, 20, of Shaw Lane, Old Leake. At Leverton, used a vehicle without insurance. £240 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Augustinas Zukauskas, 25, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, used a motorvehicle on the A16 without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Threatening/Abusive words or behaviour

Shaun Clive Overton, 41, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Coneys of Boston, used towards another, threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used or provoked. Restraining order made not to enter Coneys, on Wide Barget, Boston, detained in courthouse as detention deemed served due to time already spent in custody.

Speeding

Angela Diana Tavares Gongalves, 33, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Sharon Churchill, 54, of Holway Road, Sheringham. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Maciej Drewniak, 22, of Freiston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. Twice speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1357 Cowbit and B1166 Crowland; also speeding on the A16 between the junctions of James Road/Peterborough Road. £440 fine, two £220 fines, £44 victim surcharge, two £30 victim surcharges, three orders for £85 costs, licence endorsedwith 10 points.

Joel Roger Freundlich, 72, of Brinsdale Road, Hendon. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, New York School, Wildmore. £461 fine, £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Ben Gilbert, 25, of Sycamore Drive, Sleaford. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, New York School, Wildmore. £340 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points. Ashton Hall, 19, of Sleaford Road, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1166 Crowland and B1357 Cowbit. £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Jason Hall, 43, of Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, New York School, Wildmore. £140 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Kevin Wyatt Hampshire, 53, of Facet Road, Birmingham. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Kamaran Mustafa Othman, 41, of Wing Drive, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1166 and James Road/Peterborough Road. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Katinas Paulius, 28, of Argyle Street, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Raimondas Simatolskis, 37, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Manneh Kwijdia Brown, 68, of Workhouse Lane, Algarkirk. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Jack Chambers, 23, of Craven Garth, Selby. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, Swineshead Bridge. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Louise Jayne Cooke, 49, of Gibson Street, Bickershaw. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, Swineshead Bridge. £138 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed.

Paul Kelly, 30, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Sleaford Road, without insurance. £160 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Anisihovs Dhitrijs, 49, of Brewster Road, Boston. Speeding on Cross O Cliff Hill, in Lincoln. £88 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Gary Aked, 50, of Bridge Street, Mirfield. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, Swineshead Bridge. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances in that the defendant would lose his job as a driver if disqualified and exceptional hardship would be caused to him, his partner and daughter through loss of accommodation, £121 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Failure to give information

Rebecca Stopper, 26, of Bede Crescent, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Alan Jeffrey Frederick Ebbutt, 38, of Dennis Estate, Kirton. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Sorincristinel Stancu, 30, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Anrei-Nicolae Gramada, 34, of Joy Paine Close, Boston. A West Parade, Lincoln, having been required by to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence; at West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Two £250 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £150 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months, licence endorsed with six points.

Theft

Craig Charles Revell, 29, of Wellingron Road, Boston. At Boston, stole razors, shampoo and conditioner to the value of £211.20 belonging to Superdrug; at Boston, stole fabric conditioner to the value of £15 belonging to One Stop Shop; at Boston, stole chicken items to the value of £19.85 belonging to Co-op on Eastward Road; at Boston, stole coffee, gammon and steak to the value of £90 belonging to Co-op, on Skirbeck Road; at Boston, stole Fairy Laundry Detergent, to the value of £50 belonging to Co-Op, on Skirbeck Road; at Boston, stole chicken to the value of £66 belonging to Iceland Food Warehouse; at Boston, stole meat to the value of £35 belonging to Co-op on Eastwood Road; at Boston, stole bedding, to the value of £58.50, belonging to Oldrids and Co; at Boston, stole steak, gammon and cheese to the value of £67.77, belonging to B&M Stores. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 10 days, £15 compensation, £19.85 compensation, £90 compensation, £50 compensation, £66 compensation, £35 compensation, £58.50 compensation, £67.77 compensation.

Ingus Ezerroze, 37, c/o Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, stole groceries to the value of £88.60, belonging to Asda. £50 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Wayne Gordon Abbott, 28, of Market Rasen House, Market Rasen. At Rose of Bengal, West Street, Boston, stole a coat of unknown value belonging to another; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston magistrates Court having been released on bail; commission of a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence for driving while disqualified. Two £40 fines, £30 victim surcharge, detained in court house due to time already spend in custody, suspended sentence varied to be a prison term of six weeks suspended for 15 months.

Controlling/Coersive behaviour

Antonio Joseph Medina, 19, of Halmergate, Spalding. Between November 1, 2016, and March 23, 2017, at Donington, repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely by repeatedly assaulting another, shouting at them, telling them what to do, deleting contacts in their phone and on social media accounts, hitting their puppy when angry with them, restricting their contact with friends and not allowing them to go out. This was to another to whom at the time of the baviour he was personally ocnnected in that they were in an intimate relationship, that behaviour having an serious effect on her and he knew, or ought to have known that behaviour could have a serious effect on them. At Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to Boston Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for two years, to include participation in 24 days of the Building Better Relationships programme and rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days, restraining order made to prohibit the defendent from contacting the victim or going to a particular address in Donington, £115 victim surcharge, £420 costs.

Case reopened

Lee Sanders, 42, of Churchill Crescent, Marple. Application to reopen a case following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle. Case reopened, conviction and sentence set aside and dealt with for offence of speeding on the A17 Station Road. £1,000 fine, £100 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

William Spencer, 45, of Spilsby Road, Boston. Application to reopen a case following conviction for the offences of failing to give information of the driver of a motorveicle. Case reopened and conviction and sentence set aside, licence endorsement removed and dealt with for offence of speeding. £165 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, 3 points on licence

Assault

Leon Theo Mendez, 21, of Haven Bank, Boston. At Haven Bank assaulted another by beating them; without lawful excuse, destroyed a mobile phone to the value of approximately £200, belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage suchproperty or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge.