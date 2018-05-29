COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Failure to comply

Gatis Leistmanis, 42, of Allington Gardens, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Haverford Magistrates’ Court by, without reasonable excuse, failing to attend an unplanned work appointment. Order to continue, unpaid work removed, new requirements to include alcohol treatment requirement for six months.

Perry Sean Ryan Watson, 27, of Shaw Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Boston Magistrates by failing, without reasonable excuse to attend as instructed for BBR programme and failing to attend a RAR appointment. Order to continue, to include new and varied requirements of up to a maximum of 25 days rehabilitation activity, £85 costs.

Speeding

Neil Stuart Harvey, 51, of Sleaford Road, Tattershall. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. No totting disqualification, due to mitigating circumstances found where there would be an impact on business, employees and customers, an impact on his relief driver work and an impact on his County Council Animal Welfare Scheme work, £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Gary Roy Fellows, 56, of Parsons Drove, Boston. Speeding on the A16 Crowland between the junctions with the B1166 and James Road/Peterborough Road. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances where he would lose his employment as a milkman, would have an inability to pay mortgage and the impact on his family including mother-in-law who is terminally ill at home, £235 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Jonathan Padley, 50, of Streetway, Wyberton. Speeding on West Marsh Road, Spalding; speeding on the A16 at Crowland between the junctions of James Road/Peterborough Road. £335 fine, £665 fine, £67 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points, disqualification from driving for six months.

Rasa Butviliene, 46, of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough. Speeding on the A52 Main Road at Leverton. £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Ioan Cioreni, 41, of Glastunbury Road, Birmingham. Speeding on the A17 Station Road at Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Andrzej Antoni Kostrubala, 59, of Taverner Road, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Wainfleet Road, Haltoft End. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Yvonne McGee, 60, of Church Lane, Donington. Speeding on the A17 at Little Sutton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Gino Peter Melanie, 54, of Beauchamp Close, Eaton Socon, St Neots. Speeding on the A52 at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Melvin Moorcroft, 65, of Main Road, Wigtoft. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Peter Brown, 63, of Campion Court, Oswaldtwistle. Speeding on the A17 Station Road at Swineshead Bridge. £166 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Dan Razvan Dinca, 40, of Pitt Street, West Barnsley. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Ian Lambert, 47, of Drayton Road, Swineshead. Speeding on the A15 Sleaford Road between the junctions with the B1178 Tower Lane, Harmston and Green Man Road, Blankney. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Grzegorz Lefelbajn, 32, of Gardner Row, Kirton. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Kelly-Ann Parker, 37, of Silverstone Road, Bourne. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £85 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Stephen Stone, 40, of Lynemouth Court, Arnold. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £35 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £35 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Abid Zahoor, 40, of Addington Road, Reading. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Motoring

Mark Thomas Smith, 30, of Highfield Road, Donington. At Boston, used a vehicle on Saundergate Lane without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Nicolae Calarasu, 24, of Grove Street West, Boston. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Tawney Streetm without a licence; used a vehicle without insurance. £420 fine, £42 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with eight points.

Ionut Catalin Dibu, 30, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, used a motor vehicle on London Road, without insurance; used a vehicle without an MOT. £230 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Jose Manuel Loureiro, 57, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Ingram Road, without insurance, drove without a licence. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Christian Harry Bates, 23, of Grove Street West, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Hardwick Estate, Boston, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Tomasz Lemanski, 25, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Duke Street, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Louis Newbert, 25, of Main Road, Friskney. At Horncastle, used a vehicle on Langton Hill without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Ugis Kleinmanis, 30, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Lister Way, otherwise than in accordance with a licence; used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with seven points.

Nina Leanne Van Haren, 33, of Maple Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, used a vehicle on Tattershall Road, without insurance. £330 fine, £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Rolandas Vaicaitis, 28, of Orchard Grove, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Orchard Grove without insurance. Discharged absolutely, no totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances where exceptional hardship was found that if he was disqualified he would be unable to re-take his driving test which will affect his ability to work, license endorsed with six points.

Driving while using a phone

Mark William Richardson, 29, of Woodville Gardens East, Boston. At Boston, drove on Fydell Street, while using a hand-held mobile telephone. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances where exceptional hardship was found due to the loss of his self-employed business and effect on children who defendent sees everyweekend and pays maintenance for, £335 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

driving without due care

Ben Briggs, 42, of Deerfield Road, March. Drove on the A16 at Kirton bypass without due care and attention. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances where exceptional hardship was found in the loss of employment and the inability to see and support his children, £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with nine points.

Stefanita Radu, 36, of Pulvertoft Lane, Boston. At Boston, drove on the A52 Spittal Hill Road, without due care and attention; drove without an MOT. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 21 days.

driving while disqualified

Lee David Ranshaw, 36, of Orchard Park, Chapel Hill. At Bicker, drove on the A17, while disqualified from driving; at Bicker, used a motor vehicle on the A17 without insurance. Committed to prison for nine weeks suspended for 18 months, to include 200 hours’ unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jordan Roland-Holland, 21, c/o Judge Close, Boston. At High Street, Boston, drove a vehicle while disqualified from driving; used a vehicle without insurance; failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings; at Boston, drove on High Street, Boston, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood equalled 6.7 microgrammes per litre (legal limit 2). Community order made, to include a maximum of 25 days rehabilitation activity, 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £150 fine, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jodie Alfred Zieske, 42, of King Street, Boston. At Kirton, drove on Station Street, Kirton, while disqualified from driving. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, at Kirton, used a vehicle on Station Street without insurance, licence endorsed with six points.

Failure to provide

Hans Kuhn, 54, of Station Road, Sutterton. Four charges at West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Four £660 fines, four £66 victim surcharges, four orders for £85 costs, four endorsements of his licence with six points, disqualifiedfrom driving for 12 months.

Hakan Nurhak, 37, of Pen Street, Boston. Three charges that at West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Three £660 fines, three £66 victim surcharges, three orders for £85 costs, licence endorsed three times with six points, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Savickis Arturs, 30, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Svetlana Gasick, 41, of Carlton Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £75 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with six points.

Razvan Suteu, 21, of Wide Bargate, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Daniel-Vasile Caruz, 40, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Lukasz Nowakowski, 35, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Khan Salim, 44, of Irby Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Theft

Maciej Drewniak, 23, of Trinity Street, Boston. At Boston, stole electrical goods to the value of £51.91 belonging to B&M, Boston; at Boston failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court having been released on police bail; commision of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for a period of 12 months. Community order made to include 40 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, no action taken on breach.

Simon Mark Milson, 36, of Little London, Spalding. At Donington, stole confectionary to the value of £106 belonging to Co-Operative Stores; at Kirton, stole confectionary to the value of £54 belonging to Co-Operative Stores; at Spalding, stole four bottles of Disaronno belonging to Morrisons Stores; at St Thomas Road, Spalding, stole meat to a value of £76.87 belonging to Aldi; at St Thomas Road, Spalding, stole meat to a value of £85.60 belonging to Aldi. Community order made, to include drug rehabilitation at Addaction for six months and a maximum of 25 days rehabilitation activity, £85 victim surcharge, £106 compensation, £54 comensation, £76.87 compensation, £85.60 compensation.

Ivo Gruntins, 24, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Lawrence Lane, Boston, stole two boxes of Bold detergent to the value of £13.98, belonging to B&M Bargains. Detained in the courthouse until 11am.

John Simon Hunter, 31, of Ravendale Street South, Scunthorpe. At Boston, stole a fragrance gift set, to the value of £60 belonging to Oldrids Department Store; at Boston, stole two sets of fragrance gift sets to the value of £110 belonging to Oldrids; at Boston, stole two fragrance gift sets to the value of £144, belonging to Oldrids. Community order made, to include a maximum of 25 days rehabilitation activity, £60 compensation, £110 compensation, £144 compensation.

Drink-driving

Giedrius Neverdauskas, 41, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Skirbeck Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Joseph Ethan Reed, 18, of Causeway, Wyberton. At Boston, drove on Tower Road, Boston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £60 fine, £30 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Statutory declaration

Barrie Ian McColl, 27, c/o Lincoln Road, Skegness. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required by Lincoln Magistrates’ Court; new charge of speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton.Statutory declaration made, new result of £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £30 costs, licence endorsed.

Karen Ashcroft Jones, 54, of Kitwood Close, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle. Statutory declaration made and offence withdrawn.

Plamen Penev, 39, of Grenville Street, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle. Statutory declaration made and case revisited, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Drunk and disorderly

Adam Isham, 32, c/o Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; at Lister Way, Boston, had possession of a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B; at Lister Way, Boston, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, cannabis to be destroyed and forfeited. During another appearance, also faced charges of: twice at Skegness, once at Sleaford and once at Grantham, committed fraud by making false representation he was an employee of L&F Developments and authorised to hire equipment on their account, intending to cause loss to jacksons Hire Base; at Skegness, had possession of 0.09g of amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B; at Skegness, had possession of 2.24g of buprenorphine, a controlled drug of class C; at Lincoln, committed fraud by making false representation he was an employee of L&F Developments and authorised to hire equipment on their account, intending to cause loss to ‘A’ Plant Hire Company. Communtiy order made, to include drug rehabilitation as a non-resident for six months and rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 15 days, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Assault

Harry Blas Jose Liebanas-Rolfe, 27, of Moorhen Close, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, without reasonable excuse, were present at an address and in the company of another which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order; at Boston, stole a garden ornament to the value of £50 belonging to another. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, £115 victim surcharge.

Martin Thorn-Blackham, 27, of St Paul’s Road, Peterborough. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for two convictions of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty; conviction of an offence while a community order made by Boston Magistrates’ Court for the offences of criminal damage and three convictions of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. Original suspended sentence and community orders revoked, committed to prison for an overall length of 20 weeks suspended for two years, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 30 days, £115 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Daniel Shane Greenacre, 30, of Staneish Grove, Boston. At Spalding, assaulted another by beating them. Restraining order made, £340 fine, £50 compensation, £300 costs.

Rachel Emmaline Guy, 34, of Medforth Lane, Boston. At West Pinchbeck, Spalding, assaulted another by beating them; at West Pinchbeck, Spalding, assaulted a PC thereby occassioning her actual bodily harm. Community order made, to include a maximum of 20 days rehabilitation activity, £40 fine, two orders for £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Charles Benton, 26, Kings Manor, Coningsby. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 fine, £50 compensation, £85 costs.