COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Drink-driving

Arunas Jusikis, 45, of Shaw Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Aldi Car Park, in Queen Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Community order made to include alcohol abstinence for a period of 60 days, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Romualdas Serpetauskas, 25, of HMP Hull. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Sleaford Road, Boston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 215 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood (legal limit 80). Detained in courthouse as detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Marin Melnitchi, 34, of Orchard Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Orchard Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Community order made to include 180 hours’ unpaid work, £350 fine, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Possession

Aarron Steven Gardner, 25, of Swan House, Boston. At Ingram Road, Boston, had possession of a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B; at Ingram Road, with intent to cause another harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person, or another, harassment, alarm or distress; at Market Place, Boston, stole an electric toothbrush to the value of £79.99 belonging to Boots The Chemist. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, a quantity of cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed, £79.99 compensation.

Steven Michael Stone, 28, of Orchard Way, Coningsby. At Coningsby, had possession of 0.59 grammes of 5F-AKB48 5F-PB22, a controlled drug of class B; At Coninsgby, without reasonable excuse, was shouting, swearing and causing annoyance to the occupants of Orchard Way, which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Boston Magistrates Court. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, drug to be forfeited and destroyed.

Assault

Mark Williams, 43, of Greenacre Close, Sutterton. At Boston, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty; at Boston, stole a television to the value of £299 belonging to Asda; at Boston, assaulted another; at Boston, stole a television to a value of £229 belonging to Tesco; at Boston, stole a television to a value of £329 belonging to Tesco; at Boston, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by you whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked. Committed to prison for an overall length of 20 weeks suspended for 18 months, to include participation in an accredited programme for 15 days, a thinking skills accedrited programme for 15 sessions, rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 10 days, £50 compensation, £75 compensation, £75 compensation, £50 compensation.

Mark Edward Tetther, 25, of Burgh Road, Friskney. Twice at Dickon Hill Road, Friskney, assaulted another by beating them; at Dickon Hill Road Friskney, without lawful excuse, damaged property to the value of £250 beloning to others, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made, to include participation in an accredited programme for 25 days, rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days and 80 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Toby Jacob Thomas Sangster, 24, of Wainfleet St Mary, Skegness. At Mill Lane, Wrangle, assaulted another by beating them; twice at Bull Drove, Wrangle, resisted a constable in the execution of his duty. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs, two further £70 fines.

Failure to provide

Stefan David, 25, of Tooley Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Adam Forth, 38, of Sandygate Crescent, Old Leake. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Aaron Pike, 29, of Lucasgate, Leverton. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Kamil Popielnicki, 28, of Argyle Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Dan Radescu, 45, of Kime Mews, Kirton. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Wazeb Shojib, 41, of Station Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Rytis Eidrigevicius, 37, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Speeding

Adam Green, 21, of The Shortlands, Irthlingborough. Speeding on the A52 at Butterwick. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Toader Balan, 24, of James Street, Boston. Speeding on the A16 between the junctions with the B1166 and B1357 Cowbit. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Jamie Mintram, 43, of Cromwell Road, Weeting. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Motoring

Johnny Mark Handson, 33, of Church Lane, Mareham Le Fen. At Coningsby, drove a motorvehicle on High Street, while not wearing an adult belt. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mark Edward Williams, 47, of Bridge Street, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Sleaford Road without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Failed to stop

Marcin Cielek, 37, of Wormgate, Boston. At Boston, being the driver of a mechanically propelled vehicle owing to the presence of which on the A52 an accident occured whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop; at Boston, drove on the A52 without due care and attention. £185 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Theft

Antanas Gibavicius, 37, of Angels Court, Boston. At Boston, stole a bottle of cider to the value of £5 belonging to B&M Bargains; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged equipment to the value of £298.80 belonging to East Midlands Ambulance NHS Trust intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £5 compensation, £30 costs.

Breach of order

Gintaras Visickias, 46, of Pulvertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, breached a domestic violence protection order in that he was found inside an address he was not supposed to be within 100 metres of. Defendent also admitted contacting another and visiting them in hospital. £50 fine.

Failure to comply

Aaron Frazer James Verheul, 35, of Morris Gardens, Skegness. At Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. £75 fine, £30 victim surcharge, detained in the courthouse as detention deemed served by time already spent in custody.