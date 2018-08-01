Description of man released after girl, 17, is sexually assaulted in Tattershall

Police are investigating a sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl in Tattershall.

The assault took place on the Curzon Estate on July 19 between 1.30pm and 2pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses to this and specifically would like to hear from anyone who saw a man described as being white, having brown scruffy hair with a beard and being in possession of a bike with a trailer which had a Jack Russel dog inside.

Any witnesses to this should call 101 quoting incident 329 of 19 July.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently on police bail.