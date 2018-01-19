Disqualified driver set to face crown court after walking out

A man who walked out of Boston Magistrates’ Court ​during ​a ​driving offence​ case is to appear at Crown Court next month.

Lincolnshire Police thanked the public and media for their help after a search was launched for Jordan Jay Gilbert, 24, of Willoughby Road, Boston.

Gilbert was reported to have walked out of the court’s foyer at around 2.30pm, on Wednesday prior to him being sentenced​, but he was later remanded in custody.​

Court documents from Wednesday, January 16, show that Gilbert pleaded guilty to driving on Revesby Avenue, in Boston, while disqualified from driving on October 20 last year and using a vehicle without insurance.​​

He also admitted commissioning a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence of imprisonment of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months made in relation to the offences of drink driving and driving while disqualified.

A charge of failing to stop for police was dismissed after no evidence was offered.

On Wednesday, Gilbert’s suspended sentence was implemented and he was sent to prison for an overall length of 22 weeks​. ​He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of four years.

Following the incident on Wednesday, he has been charged with escape from lawful custody. He has been remanded in custody and sent to Lincoln Crown Court on February 19 at 10am