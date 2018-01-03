Disqualified driver ‘took pregnant partner to hospital because she was in pain’

A disqualified driver who was caught driving by police, has told magistrates that he was taking his pregnant partner to hospital as she was in pain.

Sergejs Ivanovs, 30, of Joy Paine Close, Boston, admitted driving whilst disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared before Boston Magistrates Court.

Dan Pietryka, prosecuting, said Ivanovs was stopped in Spilsby Road whilst driving his Audi car at 10.30am on November 22.

He said he had been banned from driving for three years until March 2018 and in his interview said he realised he was disqualified but was taking his fiancee to a hospital appointment.

In court, Ivanovs, who was not represented, told the magistrates that it had been an emergency.

“My partner, who is pregnant, was in pain and I was taking her to A & E,” he said “as on previous occasions she has lost a baby and we were really worried.”

Ivanovs told the magistrates he was unable to carry out unpaid work for the community as he worked seven-days-a-week, so he was fined £480 and ordered to pay £133 in costs and charges.

His driving ban was extended by three months.