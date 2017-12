Police are looking to speak to two people they believe could assist with inquiries into a theft at Superdrug.

The incident took place in the Pescod Square store, in Boston, at 2.45pm, on Wednesday, November 27, when a women’s Lady Million perfume set valued at £58 was stolen.

Police are looking for information on the two pictured.

Anyone who recognises those pictured should call the 101 non-emergency number quoting incident 368 of November 27.

To report anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.