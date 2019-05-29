Drink drive man who was almost three times limit is given a night time curfew order by Boston magistrates

A DRIVER found to have almost three times the permitted level of alcohol in his body, has been banned from driving and ordered to observe a night time curfew by magistrates in Boston

. Brian William Green, 49, of Hurnbridge Road, New York, who admitted driving with excess alcohol, was seen on CCTV getting into his Ford Fiesta whilst obviously intoxicated and was later stopped by police in John Adams Way at 1.38am on April 23.

After a positive breath test, he was arrested and found to have a reading of 93 microgrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said it had been a ‘very foolish act’ to decide to drive after drinking.

She said there was limited public transport where he lived and he would have to cycle to work. Green was banned from driving for two years but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 24 weeks. He was also ordered to observe an electronically monitored curfew between the hours of 7pm and 5am for the next four months and to pay £170 in costs and charges.