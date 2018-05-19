Drink-driver paid court fine by selling his car

A 71-old-pensioner, arrested for drink driving, has told magistrates he could pay his fine at once because he had sold his car and would not be applying to get his licence back.

Jerzy Kwoka of Leverett Road, Boston, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before the town’s magistrates court.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said police were called by a member of the public at 12.35pm on April 14 to a shop in Eastwood Road because Kwoka was there and smelt of alcohol, and had got into a car.

Police arrived and he gave a positive breath test with a reading of 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He told officers: “I’ve done something stupid. What else can I say?”

The magistrates banned him from driving for a year and ordered him to pay a total of £195 in fines, costs and charges, which he said he could pay straight away as he had money from selling his car and would not be driving again, and did not want his licence back.