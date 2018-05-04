Drink-driver ‘thought it was time to drive to work’

A man arrested for drunk driving, was only in his car because he thought it was later than it was and he should be driving to work, his solicitor told the town’s magistrates.

Giedrius Neverdauskas, 41, of Sleaford Road, Boston, admitted driving with excess alcohol in Skirbeck Road on April 3.

Prosecuting, Dan Pietryka said Neverdauskas was stopped by police after driving through the scene of a road collision at 10pm and gave a positive breath test of 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

In mitigation, Carrie Simpson said Neverdauskas had been drinking after getting home from work and had then gone to bed.

She said he got up in the early evening and had become confused, thinking he had slept longer, and had set off for work at around 10pm, thinking he had slept through the whole night and that it was time to go.

Neverdauskas was banned from driving for 20 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 20 weeks.

He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.