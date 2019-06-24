Drink driver was stopped by concerned member of public in Boston street, court told

MAGISTRATES have heard how a member of the public who witnessed a car collide with another and drive off without stopping, followed the car, positioned his own car to stop it driving away and seized the car keys until police arrived.

Zygmunt Kowalczyk, 60, of Norfolk Street, Boston, admitted driving with excess alcohol and without insurance or a test certificate, when he appeared before the town's Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Kowalczyk was seen to collide in his Ford Focus with another vehicle in London Road at 6.30pm on May 5 and then drive away.

She said a member of the public followed Kowalczyk, who was driving 'poorly', and positioned his car so that the Kowalczyk was forced to stop and then removed the car's ignition keys.

She said police attended and after a positive breath test, was arrested with a reading of 99 microgrammes of alcohol, almost three times the permitted level of 35.

The court heard he fully admitted to having no insurance and his test certificate had expired because his car had failed the test and he had not undertaken the necessary repairs.

The magistrates banned him from driving for two years but offered him the drink drivers' rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 24 weeks.

In addition he was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work for the community and to pay £170 in costs and charges.