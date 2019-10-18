Driver escapes jail after high speed chase

A dangerous driver who who hit speeds of 70mph during a police chase before crashing into a ditch has been spared jail.

Officers followed Sam Teft in his Ford Fiesta after after it flashed up on the police system that the car he was driving at 7pm on August 16 had no insurance.

The 24-year-old sped along rural roads only coming to a stop after the car careered into a ditch in Old Leake Commonside, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said a police officer saw Teft driving his Ford Fiesta go past him out of Old Leake and, as it was recorded as having no insurance, the officer chased after it.

He said that the weather was overcast and it was raining, but Teft accelerated at speeds up to 70mph, going through 30mph areas, overtook another car dangerously on a bend and, at one time, causing two pedestrians to jump off the road.

He added that after passing the Butchers Arms pub at Old Leaks Commonside, the car went through a gate into a field and, although the driver tried to brake in the mud, the car slid 250 metres into a ditch.

Officer's found Teft in the passenger seat. He was abusive and smelling of beer and the officer saw an opened can of lager in the car.

No breath test could be given at the scene and Teft was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital for a check up, where he was asked to provide a blood sample for analysis, but he refused.

Teft, of Main Road, Wrangle admitted driving dangerously, failing to stop for the police, driving not in accordance with his licence and without insurance, failing to provide a sample of blood for analysis and possession of cannabis.

During interview Teft said he had drunk six to seven pints and took the decision to "boot it" when he saw the police.

Terry Boston, mitigating, told the court Teft had co-operated fully with the police and had no previous convictions.

Passing sentence Recorder William Harbage QC told Teft: "This was a disgraceful incident."

But the Recorder added that in his view the dangerous driving did not quite pass the custodial threshold.

Teft was sentenced to an 18 month community order and was banned from driving for 12 months.

He must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and take an extended re-test.

Ends