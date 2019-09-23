Driver led police on 70mph chase before ploughing into a ditch in Old Leake, court told

A BOSTON area driver was chased by police through the countryside at speeds up to 70mph before he drove into a field and ploughed into a ditch in Old Leake Commonside, a court has heard.

Sam Teft, 24, of Main Road, Wrangle admitted driving dangerously, failing to stop for the police, driving not in accordance with his licence and without insurance, failing to provide a sample of blood for analysis and possession of cannabis, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Paul Wood said that at 7pm on August 16, a police officer saw Teft driving his Ford Fiesta go past him out of Old Leake and, as it was recorded as having no insurance, the officer chased after it.

He said that the weather was overcast and it was raining, but Teft accelerated at speeds up to 70mph, going through 30mph areas, overtook another car dangerously on a bend and, at one time, causing two pedestrians to jump off the road to avoid being hit.

He said that after passing the Butchers Arms pub at Old Leake Commonside, the car went through a gate into a field and, although the driver tried to brake in the mud, the car slid into a ditch.

Mr Wood said the officer found Teft in the driving seat.

He said he was abusive and smelling of beer and the officer saw an opened can of lager in the car.

Mr Wood said no breath test could be given at the scene and Teft was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital for a check up, where he was asked to provide a blood sample for analysis, but he refused.

After Mr Wood said the magistrates powers were not sufficient to give the sentence recommended for these offences, Tony Davies, for Teft, said it was 'difficult to resist it being sent to the crown court for sentence'.

The magistrates gave Teft an interim driving ban and sent him for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court on a date to be notified and allowed him unconditional bail.