Driver more than twice the legal limit caught while doing up to 70mph

A 47-year-old man who was driving through Boston streets at speeds up to 70mph in 40mph zones with more than twice the permitted level of alcohol in his breath, has been banned from driving for 20 months.

Jaroslaw Buczkowski of Tannery Close, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before Boston Magistrates Court.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said police saw Buczkowski driving his BMW car at speeds of 60 and 70mph in 40mph areas in Market Place, John Adams Way and Tannery Close at 4.45am on New Year’s Day and after a positive breath test, he was arrested.

At the police station he gave a reading of 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

In mitigation, Tony Davies said Buczkowski, a lorry driver, had been at home with no intention of going out but a woman he knew rang him to say she was at a party and a fight had broken out and that she was frightened and wanted to leave but had no way of getting home, so he went to pick her up.

The magistrates banned him from driving for 20 months but offered him the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 20 weeks.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of £350 and £120 in costs and charges.