Driver ‘pressured to go to birthday party’ found asleep in the middle of traffic light junction

If you’re going to sleep in your car, it’s better not to do so when your car is in the middle of a traffic light junction, as Boston driver Iulian Stan has discovered.

Stan, 30, of The Chase, admitted driving whilst unfit through drink on March 4, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said police saw Stan’s BMW in the yellow box at the traffic lights at the junction of South Street and John Adams Way in Boston in the early hours of the morning.

He said the engine was running and with its lights on but the car did not move through a complete cycle of the traffic lights and the officers could see that the driver was slumped over the steering wheel, so they went to speak to him.

He said they found Stan asleep and, as he woke up, the car lurched forward.

Mr Clare said that as the officer tried to take the ignition keys out, the car lurched forward again before the officer could get the keys.

He said that when the officer opened the car door, Stan fell out and onto the ground.

Mitigating, Lloyd Edwards said Stan, who was said to have no previous convictions, was a supervisor on the land and worked long hours.

He said Stan ‘very rarely drinks’ and ‘never expected to be in this position’ but he had been pressured into going to a birthday party after working 12 hours and although he had only stayed for half an hour, had drunk three tequilas, as he had not wanted to appear to be a ‘party pooper’.

Mr Edwards said Stan had had little to eat and fell asleep while waiting at the traffic lights.

Stan was banned from driving for a year but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 12 weeks.

He was also fined £500 and ordered to pay £135 in costs and charges.