Driver was ‘wearing the wrong trousers’

A quick trip home to change his trousers has led to a man losing his driving licence after he was spotted going the wrong way at a roundabout.

Andrian Sterlea, 23, of Hartley Street, Boston, admitted driving with excess alcohol and without insurance on November 19 when he appeared at the town’s Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Sterlea was turned away from a nightspot during a night out celebrating a friend’s birthday because he was ‘wearing the wrong sort of trousers’ and borrowed his brother’s car to get home and change.

As he drove home just before midnight, police saw him drive the wrong way round a roundabout and after they stopped him, discovered he was not only over the limit with a reading of 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath but had no insurance to drive his brother’s car.

The legal limit for alcohol is 35.

Sternlea told the magistrates he was ‘very sorry’ and that it ‘wouldn’t happen again’.

The magistrates banned Sternlea from driving for two years but offered him the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which would reduce the period of the ban by 24 weeks.

They also ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work for the community and ordered him to pay costs and charges of £170.