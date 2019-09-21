Driver who was straightening up his car in parking spot outside Boston nightclub was almost three times legal alcohol limit

A BOSTON man who reversed his car in and out of a parking space twice, was almost three times over the legal alcohol limit, a court has been told.

Ioan Hotico, 29, of River Way, admitted driving with excess alcohol as well as without a driving licence or insurance, when he appeared before magistrates in the town.

The court was told that he was seen reversing his Grand Cherokee car twice by police outside the Piranha night club and he gave a positive breath test with a reading of 94 microgrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Tony Davies said Hotico had drunk five or six beers and a quantity of rum before going to the night club and had planned to take a taxi home but was just straightening up his vehicle in the parking space.

He said he also wanted to telephone his wife from the vehicle so she would not know he had gone into a night club.

Hotico was banned from driving for two years but will be able to reduce the period of the ban by 24 weeks if he completes the drink drivers' rehabilitation course.

He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work for the community and to pay £450 in fines and £175 in costs and charges.