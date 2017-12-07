Drivers and passengers of vehicles sought in investigation over serious assault of man accused of ‘trying car door handles’

Detectives have released information on the occupants of two vehicles they would like to speak to as part of an appeal regarding two connected incidents in Boston which saw a man, earlier accused of ‘trying car door handles’ seriously assaulted.

The incidents took place overnight on Saturday and Sunday - with the assault believed to have occured around 12.40am on Skirbeck Road, in Boston, outside the Church Hall opposite Kingsway.

A man was found with serious facial and head injuries and later taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham.

Officers investigating the case say they are ‘keen to speak to the drivers and occupants of two vehicles that were seen to stop for a short time at the location and possibly spoke with the man who was injured’.

They said the first car is possibly a small silver or light coloured hatchback and travelled from Kingsway onto Skirbeck Road, heading in the direction of South End.

The second car is possibly a small blue hatchback car and travelled from the South End direction along Skirbeck Road and turned into Kingsway.

Ealier in the night, the victim, in his 40s, was involved in an altercation on Spilsby Road, near the Mill Inn, after he was alleged to have been trying car door handles.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has information about what happened is asked to contact DI Czajkowski by calling the 101 non-emergency number quoting incident 35 of December 3, 2017.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.