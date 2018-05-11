Driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting pupils to face re-trial next year

A Lincolnshire driving instructor who denies sexually assaulting some of his pupils will face a re-trial next year.

Keith Warner, 61, was cleared of two sexual assaults following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court earlier this week.

But the jury were discharged on Thursday after telling the trial judge that there was no prospect of them reaching any further verdicts on nine other charges faced by Warner.

David Lee, prosecuting, today (Friday) told a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court that the Crown Prosecution Service had decided to seek a re-trial after consulting the three outstanding complainants.

Warner, 61, of Outgate, Leverton, near Boston, had denied a total of 11 charges of sexual assault against five women.

He was cleared of two of the charges against two women.

Warner did not give evidence to the jury during the six day trial.

But he told police in a series of interviews that he did not inappropriately touch any of the students.

Warner admitted to officers he was tactile but said he had no sexual intentions towards any of them.

The jury was told that Warner, who ran a driving school in the Boston area for 10 years, has since surrendered his driving instructors licence to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

The re-trial of Keith Warner has been fixed for 11 February 2019 at Lincoln Crown Court. It is expected to last five days. Warner has been bailed until then.