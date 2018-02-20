Driving instructor appears in court sexual assault over sexual assault charges

A Lincolnshire driving instructor who denies sexually assaulting female pupils will go on trial in April.

Keith Warner, 61, of Outgate, Leverton, near Boston, today (Tuesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.

Warner spoke only to confirm his name during the ten minute hearing.

At a previous court appearance Warner pleaded not guilty to 11 charges of sexual assault involving five different women.

Warner is alleged to have committed the offences on different dates between January 2015 and April 2017.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 30 April. It is expected to last two weeks.

The judge granted Warner bail until the start of his trial.