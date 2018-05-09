Driving instructor from Boston area cleared of sexually assaulting pupil but still faces 10 other charges relating to female students

A driving instructor from near Boston was today (Wednesday) found not guilty of sexually assaulting one of his pupils.

The jury at Lincoln Crown Court cleared Keith Warner of the single charge after deliberating for more than five hours.

Jurors are still considering a further 10 charges of sexual assault against Warner relating to four other female driving students.

Warner, 61, of Outgate, Leverton, near Boston, has denied all 11 charges of sexual assault.

Warner is accused of kissing, groping and hugging the young women while giving them lessons.

Warner did not give evidence to the jury during the six day trial.

But he told police in a series of interviews that he did not inappropriately touch any of the students.

Warner admitted to officers he was tactile and had flirted with students but said he had no sexual intentions towards any of them.

The jury was told that Warner, who ran a driving school in the Boston area for 10 years, has since surrendered his driving instructors licence to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

The jury is to continue deliberating tomorrow (Thurs).