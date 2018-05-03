Driving instructor offered a ‘kiss’ for correct answer, jury told

A driving instructor told a pupil he would give her a kiss if she got a theory test question right, a jury has been told.

The woman, who can not be named, told a jury at Lincoln Crown Court that it was agreed Boston based driving instructor Keith Warner, 61, would come to her home to help her with her driving theory test.

She told the jury everything was ‘perfectly fine’ on Warner’s first two visits to her home but on the third occasion he put his arm around her.

The woman admitted she could not remember everything about the meeting but told the jury Warner said to her “If you get the question right, I’ll give you a kiss.”

She said Warner also asked what her husband would think if he found him with his arm around her.

When asked how long his arm was around her the woman replied ‘about ten to fifteen minutes’.

The woman said she eventually moved further away from him after turning her body.

She said Warner also gave her a ‘lingering’ kiss on the cheek when he left her home and later sent her inappropriate messages on Facebook.

Under cross-examination the woman admitted Warner had told her that he could be ‘flirtatious’ when she met him with her mother to agree the meetings at her home.

The woman confirmed she also told Warner about where she worked and her upcoming wedding.

Keith Warner, 61, of Outgate, Leverton, near Boston, denies 11 charges of sexual assault involving five different women.

The trial continues.