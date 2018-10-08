Drones used in police operation to track down missing 16-year-old girl

A man has been released without charge after a police operation using drones to track down a missing 16-year-old girl amid concerns of an allegation of rape

.

Police tweeted on Saturday how police officers and a police drone were used in the early hours of Saturday morning following reports of the missing 16-year-old.

The drone unit helped to locate her and she was found with a man in his 30s, police said.

The girl told police that she had been raped and the man was initially arrested and held in custody.

In an update yesterday, Lincolnshire Police said that the man had been released and that they would be taking no further action on the case.