Drugs found on man running through Boston town centre in early hours, court is told

POLICE found drugs in the possession of a man who had been running through the town centre in the early hours of the morning and more drugs when they went to his home.

Benjamin Thorpe, 31, of Skirbeck Road, admitted possession of the drugs when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Thorpe was seen running down High Street at 1.35am on September 23 last year and when he was stopped in White Horse Lane, he told them he had been assaulted and was trying to escape his assailants.

However, they searched him when he appeared to be trying to empty his trouser pockets, and they found 2.2 grams of cocaine.

When they took him home and searched his home, they found 21.6 grams of amphetamines in a fridge/freezer in a shed, she said.

Ms Stace said Thorpe told officers he had bought the cocaine in a night club and that all the drugs were for his own use.

Thorpe, who was said to be on post sentence supervision, had been imprisoned for supplying drugs in 2015 and was released in June 2018.

He told the magistrates that he didn't have a drugs problem but was 'just going through a bad stage'.

He was fined £280 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.