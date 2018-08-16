Enough is enough, says Boston resident over anti-social behaviour after drunk yobs fire air rifle

A Boston resident has declared enough is enough after a normally peaceful riverside area has been blighted by anti-social behaviour including drinking, drug-taking, littering – and on one occasion, an air rifle being fired.

Darien Long says the park area on the riverbank leading up to the Marina has seen groups of youngsters as well as older drinkers making a constant nuisance of themselves.

A sign on anti-social behaviour

He says those who use the park and walk through it as well as those living nearby are sick and tired of the problems and the mess that is left behind.

In the most recent incident, Mr Long says police were called out twice last weekend – once to a large group of teenagers, and a second smaller group who were drinking and had started a fire which firefighters were called out to extinguish.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware of issues in the park area and where working to address them.

Mr Long said: “We walk into town down by the riverside regularly. We have a lovely park there. It’s a very nice place but it’s just getting worse and worse.

A sign warning about rubbish dumping

“There’s anti-social behaviour, litter, people drinking all the time, and they are not getting dealt with.

“I pass them every night. I want to try and get police and council to look at this. I know police are overstretched, but they are not doing anything about it.”

He said people who live nearby are plagued by the anti-social behaviour, with groups of people coming and drinking, playing music loudly, and then just chucking all the bottles in a heap.

“A friend of mine volunteered off his own back to pick up litter and did it for four months but got no support so gave it up. He says he found a couple of needles while doing this,” said Mr Long.

Some of the rubbish left behind in the park alongside the river

“I personally phoned police about a month ago because there were three blokes drunk in the picnic area firing an air rifle. We rang police and they came, and they arrested them,” he said.

He pointed out that this was at 8pm when there were still families walking around.

“They were firing at a can on a post. The line of fire was straight towards the edge of the gate to the picnic area, where people could have been walking by.”

He said the only way to deal with the problem was to take a zero tolerance approach.

“It needs on the spot fines all the time and more police coming out. Once they start doing that and these yobs see there is zero tolerance, they will hopefully get the message.

“I’ll be approaching people down here including the boat club, the canoe club and local residents to see if they will support bid to get something done.

The spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said of the most recent incident: "We were called at 17.41 on 11 Aug (incident 363) about a group of people in the picnic area. Upon attendance we found only a family group who were committing no offences.

"We were called again about the same location at 20:02 (incident 446). Fire also attended this incident to extinguish a BBQ fire that had been left burning. Alcohol was confiscated from a group of youths.

“We would like to remind residents that there is a PSPO (Public space protection order) meaning that you cannot drink alcohol in this area. Our Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware of ongoing issues in the park and are working with partners to address the problems.”

